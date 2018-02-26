The sudden death of Sridevi Boney Kapoor on February 24 in Dubai has created a buzz in the Bollywood industry. Apart from the shocking demise of the legendary actress, there have been many celebrities such as Nargis Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, Smita Patil, well-known producer Mona Shourie Kapoor and Farooq Sheikh. Despite being big stars, it is indeed considered a very difficult time for celebrity kids to deal with such a big loss in their lives.

With the sudden demise of a legendary superstar, Sridevi Boney Kapoor has brought a wave of grief to the Bollywood fraternity. Sri who went to Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding died from a massive cardiac arrest on February 24, 2018. The death of legendary superstar is not the first celebrity to shock the industry, in the past, the death of various actors and actresses has come up as shock news to fans and co-workers.

Previously, many Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Prateik Babbar, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol among others too lost their parents at a very young age. Despite being big stars, it is indeed a very difficult time to deal with such a big loss in your life. Priyanka Chopra in an interview post her father’s demise once expressed how it was the most difficult and frightening phase of her life. Likewise, now for Jhanvi and Khushi too it is going to be difficult to cope with the shock as they are too young to deal with this loss.

Sanjay Dutt: Nargis Dutt was one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood fraternity. According to the sources, Sanjay Dutt was very close to his mother and took a lot of time to get out from the shock of her demise. Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died on 3 May 1981. Sanjay Dutt was noted saying, I miss my mother all the time. As I remember her each time, everything comes to me in flashes.

Prateik Babbar: Brought up by his grandparents, Dum Maro Dum actor was just 15 days old when his mother, Smita Patil passed away due to childbirth complications. Babbar who is active on social media is often seen talking about his mother. He even took to Twitter to express his grief on the death anniversary of her which falls on 13 December. He wrote, I will always be her sunshine. need her like never b4..miss her much..whoever she is wherever she is..she needs me..like I need her..i feel her spirit..maa tujhe salaam.

Kajol: The Padma Shri awardee has ruled Bollywood fraternity for a quite long period of time. Daughter of legendary actress Tanuja and elder sister of Tanishaa lost her father, Shomu Mukherjee in 2008 due to a heart attack. He was an Indian producer and director, popularly known for his movies like Ek Bar Mooskura Do and Chhailla Babu.

Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor’s first cousin, Arjun Kapoor who made his debut role in a romantic movie Ishaqzaade lost his mother in the year 2012 when his first movie was about to release. The 27-year-old actor’s film brought a lot of stardom but his loss was painful and hard for him to cop. Mona Shourie Kapoor, the first wife of Boney Kapoor was the CEO of Future Studios. She was also the director of FCL and Jury member of the Indian Telly Awards.

Priyanka Chopra: Daddy’s little princess who now rules the Hollywood and Bollywood industry started her acting career after winning the Miss World pageant. She lost her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra in 2012 to cancer. Even though she was very close to her father, her willpower didn’t let her step back from the world of fame.

