Little Baby trailer: Bollywood actor Priyanshu Chatterjee is all set with his comeback film Little Baby. Directed by Shekhar S Jha, it is an interesting tale of a father and daughter. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film. Watch

Little Baby trailer: After impressing the fans with films like Mirza Juuliet, Baadshaho and Billu Ustaad, Bollywood actor Priyanshu Chatterjee is back on-screens with his upcoming film Little Baby. The film is directed by Shekhar S Jha, who is best known for films like Prem Mayee and Wedding Anniversary. The film is shot in Dehradun and will be bankrolled by Rinku Singh under the banners of VK Productions and Shining Moon Pictures. Moreover, Gulnaz Siganporia will do her debut with this film.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film which is currently creating a buzz on social media. The story is all about the unconditional love between father and daughter. In the film, Priyanshu plays the role of a cop and has a troubled relationship with his daughter, played by Gulnaz Siganporia. The entire story revolves around a father who later understands his daughter and reaches out to her with love.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Shivani Mahajan, Ravi Khanna and Vijay Raj in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on September 20.

Watch the trailer of Little Baby here–

Talking about the social media reaction, people are liking the trailer and are calling it a must-watch. It seems that the film has conquered the heart of the fans much before its release and fans are eagerly waiting for the sweet tale to release. Talking about the lead star Priyanshu Chatterjee, he is best known for films like Dil Ka Rishta, Bhootnath, Dil Ka Rishta and Little Baby will serve as his comeback after his last film Billu Ustaad. Moreover, he will next be seen in thriller drama film Sridevi Bungalow which will hit the theatres in December 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App