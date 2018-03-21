Soon after Bollywood star kid, Taimur Ali Khan's shirtless pictures from his family outing went viral on social media, his recent picture in which he is seen in messy hair and a perfect summer look. The little cupcake is seen in messy hair, wearing a casual white t-shirt along with red shorts. Those innocent eyes, strawberry red cheeks and curious expressions, the star kid is surely managing to steal the limelight and his recent picture with messy hair has gone viral on social media.

There is cuteness and then there is Taimur Ali Khan who is the epitome of the word itself. We have earlier seen all different shades of Taimur Ali Khan. From his shirtless picture in which he is soaking the sun to his adorable photo while combing his hair, Taimur Ali Khan steals the show with his cuteness and charm. We’ve got you all his stunning pictures from his outings with his daddy and mommy, or his pictures from his playschool or when the little munchkin is playing with his friend.

In his recent picture which has gone viral on social media, the little cupcake is seen in messy hair, wearing a casual white t-shirt along with red shorts. Those innocent eyes, strawberry red cheeks and curious expressions, the star kid is surely managing to steal the limelight and his recent picture with messy hair has gone viral on social media in no time and has taken the internet by storm. Son of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, the little cupcake has been making headlines ever since he was born.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Rani Mukerji: 7 memorable dialogues of this stunning actress

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao opts out of Nitesh Tiwari’s next co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput?

When asked how he would deal with all the stardom bombarded on him right from a very tender age, Saif said, “You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it’ll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It’ll be manners, it’ll be ‘Please, Thank You, Aadaab’. It’ll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He’ll be very well behaved. And honestly , f he does his ‘namaste’ right, he’ll score points. Have you seen Sara’s aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. Tim by the way.”

ALSO READ: It’s family and travel time for Sanchita Shetty

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App