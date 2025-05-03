Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, the beloved mother of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the heart of the Kapoor family, passed away on Friday, May 2. She was 90 years old. Her death has left the family deeply saddened, and the film industry is mourning with them.

Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, the beloved mother of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the heart of the Kapoor family, passed away on Friday, May 2. She was 90 years old. Her death has left the family deeply saddened, and the film industry is mourning with them.

She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.

Later that day, her body was brought home. Actor Anil Kapoor was seen arriving in the ambulance with her mortal remains, along with his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor, and nephew Arjun Kapoor.

“She lived a full and joyful life,” says Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shared an emotional message on Instagram, remembering his mother and everything she meant to the family.

“Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

The post touched many hearts, and people from the film industry soon started visiting the Kapoor residence to offer their support.

A wave of love from Bollywood

Several celebrities came by to pay their respects. Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya were among the many who showed up to support the grieving family.

Inside the house, the atmosphere was quiet and emotional. Boney’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were there, along with their cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and other family members. Everyone gathered together to remember Nirmal Kapoor and be there for each other.

Final rites to take place on Saturday

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at 11:30 AM at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, S.V. Road, Mumbai. Family, friends, and many from the film fraternity are expected to attend and say their final goodbyes.

A pillar of the Kapoor family

Nirmal Kapoor was married to the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and was the proud mother of four children — Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

She was also the grandmother to many familiar faces in Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Though she stayed away from the spotlight, she played a big role in holding the family together and supporting everyone behind the scenes. Her presence was always felt during family celebrations and big moments.