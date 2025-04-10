Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s Moving Forward

Lizzo’s return to the spotlight wasn’t just about making music—it was about reclaiming her narrative. The Grammy winner opened up about her hiatus, legal battles, and mental health struggles in a candid conversation on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

When Grammy-winning artist Lizzo retreated from the public eye in 2023, it wasn’t a reactionary move—it was a deliberate decision. The rapper-singer recently spoke on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, revealing that she had planned to step back even before allegations from former tour dancers surfaced.

“I had planned on being off-cycle. That means you’re not in the media, you’re not doing interviews. Your album cycle is done,” Lizzo explained. “And I think the best, most simplest answer as to why I am back now is ’cause my album’s done. This is my job, you know, I am a musical artist.”

However, her temporary retreat coincided with a legal controversy that she said made it appear as though she was “silenced or hiding.”

The Allegations: Lawsuit from Former Dancers

In August 2023, several of Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. Lizzo has denied the allegations and attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, though the case remains ongoing.

During her podcast interview, Lizzo reflected on how the controversy overlapped with her personal plans. “I was like, ‘I’m going on a vacation. I’m gonna be in Japan. I’m gonna go to Kyoto and be in the woods and disappear.’ I also had a huge scandal come out.”

She emphasized that while the timing may have suggested she was avoiding the public, her absence was premeditated. “This was planned… I’m in Japan, I’m in the woods, I’m meditating, and oh, this scandal just happened. Where’s Lizzo?” she said. “So I’m aware of that. I’m cognizant of it, and I’m up for the challenge of explaining this to the people who care about me ’cause they deserve to know, honestly.”

Lizzo On Anxiety and Panic Attacks

Returning from Japan in October 2023, Lizzo quickly resumed working on new music. However, she didn’t anticipate the emotional toll that awaited her. The singer recounted how, after landing in Los Angeles, she experienced an overwhelming sense of anxiety that had been building up.

“When I touched down in Los Angeles, it didn’t hit me how deeply affected I was because I had been trying to be happy for everyone else,” she shared. “I had my first panic attack ever. I was in the car coming home from the airport and I was like, ‘Something’s wrong with my chest.’ I’ve dealt with anxiety for years, but this felt different.”

Lizzo described spiraling into a dark mindset, feeling like public perception had turned against her. “I had this thought, I was just like, ‘Everybody hates me. Everybody hates me for something that isn’t true.’ But at the end of the day, because of the position I’m in, everybody hates me and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Music as a Path to Healing for Lizzo

Despite the personal struggles, Lizzo eventually found solace through community and creativity. Stepping outside and reconnecting with people, she said, helped inspire her upcoming album, Love in Real Life.

“I go through this really, really tough shit, man. And it’s fine because I have learned to use my alchemy and turn it into gold and turn it into meaningfulness and acts of rebellious joy that people can use in the world, and I’m cool with it,” she shared. “That’s my mission.”

