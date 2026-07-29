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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’

Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’

Lock Upp 2 has taken an emotional turn as contestants continue to reveal deeply personal secrets. Days after Ram Kapoor's shocking confessions, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra have now spoken about childhood molestation by people they knew, sparking an important conversation on breaking the silence around abuse.

Lock Upp season 2 (Photo: X)
Lock Upp season 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 14:49 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: As Lock Upp 2 inches closer to its grand finale, the reality show has become more than just a battleground of strategies and eliminations. In recent episodes, contestants have laid bare some of the darkest chapters of their lives, transforming the show into a platform for difficult but necessary conversations. After actor Ram Kapoor’s emotional confession about his past earlier this season, fellow contestants Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra have now opened up about experiencing childhood molestation

, leaving viewers and housemates visibly emotional. 

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Harshad Chopda Says ‘99% Kids Go Through It’

During the show’s secret-reveal task, Harshad Chopda recalled an incident from his childhood when he was around nine or 10 years old. The actor said the abuse came from a trusted adult, stressing that children are often harmed by people families know and trust.

Reflecting on the experience, Harshad urged parents to be more vigilant and encourage children to speak openly. His remark, “99% kids go through it,” quickly went viral online, with many interpreting it as a reminder of how widespread and underreported child sexual abuse remains.

Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra Share Their Painful Truth

Television actor Shivangi Joshi also revealed that she had been molested during childhood by a family friend. She shared that the incident came to light after her parents noticed something was wrong and intervened, a moment she credits with protecting her.

Content creator Shreya Kalra, meanwhile, disclosed that she was molested by a cousin when she was 13. Fighting back tears, she revealed that she had carried the secret for years and had never told her family. According to Shreya, only her boyfriend knew about the incident before she spoke about it on national television.

A Season of Difficult Conversations

The confessions come days after Ram Kapoor made headlines for another deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp 2, setting the tone for a series of emotionally charged episodes. While the show’s “secret task” has traditionally been associated with controversies and personal scandals, this season has increasingly highlighted conversations around trauma, healing and survival.

The contestants’ willingness to share such experiences has resonated with many viewers, with social media flooded with messages praising their courage and encouraging survivors to seek support.

As Lock Upp 2 heads into its final week, it is these raw, deeply personal moments—not just the rivalries and gameplay—that have emerged as the season’s most powerful talking points.

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Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’
Tags: Lock Upp 2shivangi joshiShreya Kalra

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Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’

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Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’
Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’
Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’
Lock Upp 2: After Ram Kapoor’s Confession, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation; ‘99% Kids…’

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