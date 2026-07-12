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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’

Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’

Sunita Ahuja has spoken candidly about trust, forgiveness and life with Govinda after exiting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The celebrity wife said being married to an actor requires "a heart of stone" and revealed why she chose to forgive instead of walk away.

Sunita Ahuja (Photo: X)
Sunita Ahuja (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 12:25 IST

Lock Upp 2: Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is once again making headlines after her exit from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the show’s Judgment Day episode, Govinda and their daughter Tina Ahuja appeared on the reality series to escort her home, bringing an emotional end to her journey. Throughout her time on the show, Sunita often spoke about infidelity in marriage, revealing that Govinda had several affairs over the years. Despite those revelations, she repeatedly said she never considered ending the relationship, insisting that love, trust and forgiveness kept their marriage intact. Speaking to The Free Press Journal after leaving the show, Sunita elaborated on why she chose to stay.

‘No film hero is completely innocent,’ says Sunita

Sharing her views on relationships in the entertainment industry, Sunita said trust matters more than rumours. “Bharosa bahut badi cheez hai. Merko nahi lagta ki film industry ka koi bhi hero doodh ka dhula hoga. Humse zyada toh woh log heroines ke saath time bitate hain. Toh yeh aapke pyaar par depend karta hai ki aap kaise lete ho.”

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Her remarks come after several conversations inside the Lock Upp house, where she candidly discussed the challenges of being married to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

‘I have loved Govinda since I was 15’

Sunita also reflected on the longevity of their relationship, saying that unconditional love often comes with forgiveness. “Maine hamesha kaha hai ki actor ki wife banne ke liye dil pathar ka rakhna padta hai. Main jab 15 saal ki thi tab Govinda se pyaar kiya tha. Aaj 56 saal ki ho gayi hoon aur aaj bhi unse utna hi pyaar karti hoon.”

She added that she has forgiven Govinda “many times” over the years, while also acknowledging that she, too, may have made mistakes. According to Sunita, lasting relationships are built on the willingness to move forward rather than hold on to the past.

A marriage that has stood the test of time

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987, but kept their wedding under wraps during the actor’s early years in Bollywood. Their marriage became public after the birth of their daughter Tina Ahuja in 1989. The couple later welcomed their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, in 1997.

Over the decades, the pair have weathered repeated rumours about their relationship, yet they have remained one of Bollywood’s longest-standing couples. Sunita’s latest comments offer a rare glimpse into the compromises and resilience she believes are essential to sustaining a marriage in the film industry.

ALSO READ: Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

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Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’
Tags: govindaLock Upp Sach Ya SazaaSunita Ahuja

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Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’
Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’
Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’
Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’

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