Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary Sent To Punishment Cell For A Week, Calls Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Verdict ‘Unfair’

Lock Upp 2: The latest Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brought a major setback for contestant Akanksha Choudhary, who was sent to the punishment cell for an entire week following her confrontation with fellow inmate Shreya Kalra. The decision also places Akanksha in a vulnerable position inside the game. Apart from being confined to the punishment cell, her status has been marked “at risk” for the entire week, meaning she will not get a chance to secure herself during either the Chargesheet or the Crackdown.

Without arguing during the announcement, Akanksha quietly walked into the punishment cell. However, once inside, she openly questioned the fairness of the verdict.

‘This is very unfair,’ says Akanksha

Speaking to fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha expressed her disappointment over the punishment. “Bhai ye toh bahut zyada unfair hai.” Explaining her side of the incident, she added, “Maine uska ek moong daal order nahi kiya jo poore ghar ko nahi mila tha, aur usne mera teen time ka khana nahi diya.”

Questioning why she alone had to bear the consequences, Akanksha further said, “Usme meri galti hai?”

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh slam Akanksha’s behaviour

During the Judgement Day proceedings, jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh criticised Akanksha for escalating what they described as a relatively minor issue. Riteish remarked that her reaction made it seem as though she had suffered a much bigger injustice than what had actually happened. When Akanksha defended herself by saying she acted in anger, Farah questioned her conduct, asking whether rage justified throwing a mattress and slippers inside the house.

Farah also described Akanksha as one of the most difficult contestants in the house and reminded her that she had emerged as a fan favourite only a week earlier. Riteish, meanwhile, accused her of turning “a molehill into a mountain.”

What happens next?

With her immunity gone and no opportunity to secure herself this week, Akanksha now faces one of her toughest phases in the competition. Whether the punishment changes the house dynamics, or strengthens rivalries, will become clearer in the coming episodes.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing daily from Saturday to Thursday.