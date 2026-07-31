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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav

Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav

As Lock Upp Season 2 enters its intense finale week, a fierce confrontation erupted inside the house. Akanksha Choudhary and Pamala Serena slammed Varun Yadav, labelling him "sexist" and "misogynistic" after a strategic task put the female inmates at risk.

Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav, Image Credits- X
Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 16:05 IST

Lock Upp 2: The race for the Lock Upp Season 2 trophy has finally reached its final stretch as the reality show reaches its final week. With every person for themself now the long month friendships and alliances are finally falling apart. With Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, and Varun Yadav in the risk-zone, the recent task gave them a chance to move out of it. The challenge finished with Varun making sure that he has secured himself but what followed after was Akanksha Choudhary and Pamala Serena targeting Vaun for his strategy. 

What triggered the explosive fight between Varun, Akanksha, and Pamala?



This incident took place during the last elimination challenge before the final week. Varun Yadav became the last remaining guy after successfully utilizing his game plan along with Aarush Bhola, who was a guest helping in this task. To ensure his safe position in the game, he chose to target the girls, turning down Akanksha’s appeal of not being a part of the challenge.

When the inmates went back to their respective rooms, Pamala Serena approached Varun regarding his game plan. It came out from the mouth of Aarush that Varun refused to lose to any girl and thus had made such a plan especially for eliminating the girls.

“Laila thinks women are beneath him. The audience is right when they are saying this. You’re a sexist pig. He does not like women, he hates women. I feel sorry for anyone who marries you.” — Pamala Serena

Why did Akanksha Choudhary turn against her former ally Varun?

The controversy took another dimension when Akanksha Choudhary came to Pamala’s side, condemning Varun for what he had done. Apologizing for defending Varun on previous occasions in light of complaints from other contestants, Akanksha accused him of being hypocritical and selective in the way he was playing. Why, she asked, did Varun single her out considering the fact that her visitor did not attack him in the process?

She made it clear that she was frustrated for having trusted him when targeting female inmates in order to win meant that what people said about him was true. Varun, however, was unaffected by her complaints and others because he was concerned with nothing but winning and did not care about the opinions of his fellow inmates.

How is the finale week setup affecting the remaining Lock Upp 2 inmates?

Lock Upp Season 2 hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh has managed to entertain viewers through some shocking twists, visitors’ appearances, and secrets. As the grand finale draws near, the inmates have had to cope with growing suspicions and changed loyalties.

With Varun securing his safety, the nominated contestants have been competing against each other to get selected for the final list through viewers’ votes. The fight has caused rifts within the house, leading to intense drama as the reality show heads towards its grand finale worth Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ: Why Has Shalini Passi Moved The Orissa High Court? Jagannath Temple Photo Case Explained

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Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav
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Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav
Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav
Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav
Lock Upp 2: Finale Week Begins With Explosive Fight As Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Target Varun Yadav

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