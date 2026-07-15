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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

Days after facing criticism for her comments on poverty and family planning on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover has defended her remarks. Speaking after her elimination from the Netflix reality show, Ashneer Grover's wife insisted her views were misunderstood, but her latest comments have once again sparked debate online.

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 23:09 IST

Entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, has once again defended the controversial comments she made on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, despite widespread criticism on social media. Speaking to actor Tejasswi Prakash after her elimination from the reality show, Madhuri maintained that her remarks had been taken out of context and insisted she had not asked anyone to stop having children.

“But what is the debate about? I haven’t asked anyone to refrain from having kids,” she said. “The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase. The more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase. That was the point we were discussing.”

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‘The rich run the country,’ says Madhuri

As Tejasswi attempted to explain that the issue was more nuanced and that people from all economic backgrounds contribute to society, Madhuri stood firm. She argued that wealthy individuals are the primary drivers of the economy because they create businesses and employment opportunities. “They are the ones running the country. Who else is running it? Who is employing the rest of the people?” she said.

When Tejasswi suggested that poorer sections of society also play an essential role in keeping the country functioning, Madhuri disagreed. Responding to the criticism she received online, she added that social media users often choose to portray themselves as victims, saying that if people continue to identify themselves as poor, they will continue to feel that way.

Watch the video here

The comment that sparked outrage

The controversy began during an earlier episode of Lock Upp, when Madhuri opened up about wanting a third child with her husband, Ashneer Grover. While discussing the topic, she said that affluent families often have more children and cited Shah Rukh Khan as an example before adding, “The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase. The more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase.”

The remark quickly went viral, drawing criticism from viewers, who accused her of making an insensitive and classist statement about poverty and family planning.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to generate headlines for its explosive confrontations and controversial confessions. New episodes stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm, with contestants frequently making personal revelations that fuel conversations both inside and outside the house.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

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Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’
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Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

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Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

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Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’
Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’
Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’
Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

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