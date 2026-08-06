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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH

Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra’s victory celebrations brought together contestants, their families and several Bollywood celebrities, with Farah Khan giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded party.

Lock Upp season 2 (Photo:X)
Lock Upp season 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 15:27 IST

The drama of Lock Upp 2 may have ended, but the celebrations were only getting started. Following Shreya Kalra’s victory in the reality show’s grand finale, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan offered fans a glimpse of the star-studded success party, attended by several contestants, their families and Bollywood names.

Farah Khan shares glimpse of Lock Upp 2 success party

Farah took to Instagram to share a video from the post-finale gathering, giving fans a peek at the celebrations. The party brought together Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor and producer Ektaa Kapoor, among others. Several faces from the reality show were also spotted at the celebration. Dheeraj Dhoopar arrived with wife Vinny Arora, while Maheep Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain, Varun Yadav, Sunita Ahuja, Apoorva Mukhija and Pamala Serena were also seen.

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Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra joined the celebrations with her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were also part of the gathering. Interestingly, fans noticed that Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Sufi Motiwala were not seen in Farah’s video.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp 2

The party came shortly after Shreya emerged victorious in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, defeating Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat in the finale. Along with the coveted trophy, Shreya took home a ₹1 crore cash prize.

The finale unfolded across three rounds. Ram Kapoor was eliminated after the opening physical challenge, followed by Shilpa Shinde after the Bluff Master round. Shreya eventually outperformed Shivangi and Yogesh in the final challenge to claim the title.

What happened after Shreya’s Lock Upp 2 win?

Following her victory, Shreya celebrated with family and friends during an Instagram Live session and dedicated her trophy to those who had supported her throughout her journey.

The second season premiered on June 27 with 15 contestants before two wild-card entries joined the competition, setting up weeks of alliances, rivalries and challenges that culminated in Shreya’s victory.

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Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH
Tags: Lock Upp 2Shreya Kalra

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Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH

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Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH
Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH
Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH
Lock Upp 2 Success Party: Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza And More Turn Up For Shreya Kalra’s Victory Bash – WATCH

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