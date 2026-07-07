Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Shilpa Shinde After She Questions Her Marriage With Govinda, Says ‘Mera Pati 50 Se Affair Kare…’

Lock Upp 2 reality TV prison has become a battleground for digs and harsh confrontation. The newest episode of the show that airs on Netflix, which is co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, saw Shilpa Shinde, who recently joined the show as a wildcard entry, trying to pin Sunita Ahuja on account of her controversial remarks about her husband, Bollywood actor Govinda. Instead of retreating, Sunita lashed out with a foul-mouthed response which quickly became viral.

What Triggered the Massive Clash Between Sunita Ahuja and Shilpa Shinde?

The conflict brewed soon after the very famous Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Shilpa Shinde entered the jail as the season’s first wild card entry. Trying to ruffle feathers, Shilpa challenged Sunita on her tendency to speak out on her marriage on public platforms as it often provokes a protective feeling from the huge fan base of Govinda.

“How can you say these things about our hero Govinda ji? We are all fans of his!” questioned Shilpa in a group discussion, indicating the deliberate nature of the disclosure by Sunita.

Sunita, who is known for her very strong and unapologetic character, did not mince words. Putting an end to any further questioning instantly, she said, “I would request people to imagine themselves in my shoes before judging me. Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak*** mat karo* (When you will experience the same situation, then only you will understand. Do not provoke me).”

How Did Sunita Defend Her Marriage to Govinda?

In a follow-up blowout, Sunita stepped the discussion up a notch, making no bones about the relationship she has with the 90s heartthrob. Though aware of some problems in their marriage and the rampant rumours about his infidelities, Sunita made it absolutely clear that her dedication towards Govinda remains unwavering no matter what people think of it.

“This is my life, my rules and he is my husband. No matter how many affairs he might have in 10 different places, I won’t leave him. I’ll love him till death,” she declared.

In another heated discussion in the later part of the episode, Sunita unleashed her frustrations against her co-contestant Ram Kapoor in full force. Defending her boundaries once again, she asserted, “Don’t you talk about my family. Mera pati hai, 50 ke saath affair kare, tere baap ka kya jaa raha hai bhai?” (He is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs, how does it concern you?)

Why Is Shilpa Shinde Facing Intense Backlash From Inmates and Fans?

This particular move from Shilpa has backfired immensely within the premises of the house as well as over online media. It did not take much time for viewers to stand behind Sunita in appreciation of her stance while numerous viewers also accused Shilpa of intentionally provoking contestants in order to manufacture a forced plot.

It should be noted that the backlash on Shilpa will only be compounded with the recent real-life controversy involving her. The actress was widely condemned last month when she admitted on a podcast show that she had fabricated the sexual harassment case that she filed against her TV producers back in 2016, when she found herself in an awkward situation professionally. Taking everything into account, many of her followers on social media were quite disappointed in her being given such a platform as Lock Upp 2.

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