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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

Shreya Kalra lifts the Lock Upp Season 2 trophy, defeating Shivangi Joshi in a thrilling grand finale to win the Rs 1 crore cash prize.

Shreya Kalra, Image Credits- Instagram
Shreya Kalra, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-05 20:12 IST

Shreya Kalra has officially won Lock Upp Season 2, defeating favourite Shivangi Joshi in an intense grand finale battle. The social media influencer bagged the golden handcuffs trophy along with the Rs 1 crore cash prize after surviving weeks of intense tasks and fierce house rivalries.

Co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, the grand finale wrapped up a season defined by explosive secret confessions and game-changing twists.
This is a developing story…

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Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale
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Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

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Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

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Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale
Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale
Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale
Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

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