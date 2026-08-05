Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

Shreya Kalra has officially won Lock Upp Season 2, defeating favourite Shivangi Joshi in an intense grand finale battle. The social media influencer bagged the golden handcuffs trophy along with the Rs 1 crore cash prize after surviving weeks of intense tasks and fierce house rivalries.
Co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, the grand finale wrapped up a season defined by explosive secret confessions and game-changing twists.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.