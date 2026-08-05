Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

Shreya Kalra has officially won Lock Upp Season 2, defeating favourite Shivangi Joshi in an intense grand finale battle. The social media influencer bagged the golden handcuffs trophy along with the Rs 1 crore cash prize after surviving weeks of intense tasks and fierce house rivalries.

Co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, the grand finale wrapped up a season defined by explosive secret confessions and game-changing twists.

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