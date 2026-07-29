Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Calls Shreya Kalra’s Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal ‘Rental Boyfriend’ During Explosive Fight

Lock Upp season 2 fever reached an all time high when family and friends visiting their loved ones entered the house to support and give a proper outlook of how the audience was receiving them from outside. While there were a lot of emotional moments, what turned out to be the highlight was the confrontation between Yogesh Rawant and Sorab Bedi.

What Did Sorab Bedi Say Upon Entering The House?







It all began at the start of the episode as actor Sorab Bedi walked into the house on behalf of his friend Yogesh Rawat as the guest representative. Soon after entering, Sorab pulled Yogesh and Akanksha Choudhary and verbally attacked Shreya and her partner outside.

He pointed at Shreya and told them that Niharika Tiwari has been criticizing her online. He then went on to say how he has challenged Rishabh outside the show. He said Rishabh had threatened him during their encounter outside and had warned him that he would take care of him if they ever met.

Yogesh, while hearing this confrontation, was excited to face Rishabh himself:

“Abhi aayega to sahi Rishabh. Usse to mujhe hisaab barabar karna hai idhar.”

(He will come here eventually. I have to settle scores with him right here inside the house.)

Shreya, who was present during the comments, chose to maintain her composure and did not react to Sorab’s provocations at the time.

How Did Rishabh Jaiswal Defend Shreya Kalra Inside The House?

When Rishabh Jaiswal finally made his entry into the jail, he did not give any generic strategies to Shreya. Rather, he praised her excessively, assuring her that her solo act is going really well among people outside. By calling her “One-Liner Queen” and “TRP Queen,” he made her believe that she is ruling the show in her own capacity.

Moving forward towards the other inmates of the house, Rishabh thanked Akanksha Choudhary sarcastically for making Shreya look better on screen. His comment instantly started a bitter argument involving Yogesh, Akanksha, and Rishabh.

Talking about Yogesh’s wildcard entry, Rishabh made a personal comment to Shreya regarding Yogesh’s entry and said that it was a very forced one which did not add much value to the whole game. However, when Shreya told him about what Sorab said earlier, Rishabh just dismissed them as he has already silenced their voices outside.

What Happened During The Final Showdown Between Rishabh And Yogesh?

Online badmosi nhi mittar sidha offline krte hain, Yaarr YOGESH 😭💀

He literally Cooked Rishav, P.S – it was Rishabh who started abusing like Shreya at first day 🤡 BTW ye Rental BF kya hai? 😭#Lockupp2 #AkankshaChoudhary #YogeshRawat pic.twitter.com/4KWfMSVhYa — Baap (@BinTere02) July 29, 2026







When Rishabh was about to step out of the house, the brewing clash between Rishabh and Yogesh erupted right there at the entrance. Yogesh came forward to challenge Rishabh directly for posing a tough guy on social media and not talking to him in person.

Yogesh confronted Rishabh on account of his social media comments:

“Tu bahar itni dhamkiyan de raha hai… Tu rental boyfriend ban ke aaya hai na.”

(You are giving so many threats outside… You’ve basically come here acting like a rental boyfriend.)

The repeated comment of “rental boyfriend” ignited the spark in both of them and there was a loud and tumultuous exchange of words until security men and other housemates escorted Rishabh out of the jail house. With new episodes airing from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM on Netflix, the fallout from the emotional confrontation during the family week will have a huge influence on the finale vote.

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