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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark

Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark

Why did Yogesh Rawat break down on Lock Upp 2? Read about the emotional confrontation on Judgement Day after guest host Kangana Ranaut labelled him a "cheater" over his past relationship drama.

Yogesh Rawat, Image credits- Instagram/@yogeshrawat04
Yogesh Rawat, Image credits- Instagram/@yogeshrawat04

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 15:55 IST

Lock Upp Season 2 is now officially at boiling point. This reality television series, which aired on Netflix on June 27, 2026, has experienced a very heated Judgement Day.

Season one’s famous host, Kangana Ranaut, appeared in a special capacity to give the contestants of Lock Upp hell on Judgement Day. While she went after various contestants with a lot of critical comments, the worst of all was saved for the contestant of Splitsvilla 16, Yogesh Rawat.

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What did Kangana Ranaut say to Yogesh Rawat?

Kangana did not mince her words while speaking about the complex web that exists regarding the past love affairs of Yogesh Rawat. She straight away addressed the issue that has been hovering around Yogesh since he has come into the spotlight at the jail-inspired house.

“Log Cheater bolte hain tumhe,” said Kangana to Yogesh in the face-off. On seeing Yogesh nodding to the statement, the actress retorted in an extremely severe tone.

“You’re saying ‘yes’? Show some shame at least. I have immense hatred and disgust (nafrat aur grihna) for men who break women’s hearts and fool them. And if you break Akanksha’s heart here, I will personally come in to break you.”

Kangana Ranaut

Why broke down Yogesh Rawat?

The stark emotions surrounding the public execution of Kangana came crashing down on Yogesh right after the actress exited the set. Overwhelmed with emotion and shaking, the reality star took off his microphone, rushed into the washroom, and finally let out all his emotions through tears.

“What does she mean by that?” Yogesh cried out to other inmates, devastated by the seriousness of the name tag aired live on television. However, the reality star was not alone in his sadness as his present Lock Upp 2 partner Akanksha Choudhary, who has a complex past with him, was standing right next to the washroom door.

Post-Judgement Day, Yogesh confided in jailer Riteish Deshmukh about his experience, revealing how tough things have been for his family.

“Kangana ma’am doesn’t know the entire truth. It’s a deeply traumatic experience for me. My own mother was ashamed to put my story on her social media handles after I ditched Akanksha to be with Ruru in Splitsvilla. Leaving Akanksha was my mistake, but this narrative is unfair.”

Yogesh Rawat

What is the history behind the cheating controversy?

In order to see why the label of “cheater” is so persistently attached to Yogesh, one needs to go back into history to the grand climax of Splitsvilla X6 (Splitsvilla 16). In the climax of the show, contestant Ruru revealed an astounding claim against Yogesh, stating that he was still trying to pursue Akanksha Choudhary even when he was still completely entangled in a relationship with her.

Though Yogesh keeps rejecting the allegations of physical infidelity, he admits having developed an emotional attachment towards Akanksha in the period of transition. Being part of Lock Upp 2 along with Akanksha, was supposed to be a new beginning; however, it has become a source of past baggage.

ALSO READ: What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say In Instagram Live After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5?

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Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark
Tags: Akanksha ChoudharyKangana RanautLock Upp 2Yogesh Rawat

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Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark

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Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark
Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark
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