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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal

Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal

During a emotional secret-reveal task on Lock Upp Season 2, Desi Bling star Pamala Serena broke down as she recounted how her ex-fiancé of nearly eight years cheated on her, got another woman pregnant, and left her with deep-seated trust issues that linger to this day.

Pamala Serena, Image Credit: X
Pamala Serena, Image Credit: X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:35 IST

Pamala Serena Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal: This week has been one of the most emotional weeks on Lock Upp Season 2 ahead of its finale week. Be it Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra or Ram Kapoor all these names in the house shared their secrets to the fellow contestants and the audience watching and it is safe to say each one of them was able to bring people to tears.

Now it was entrepreneur and beauty queen Pamela Serena who opened up about her devastating heartbreak which changed the way she could see relationships and trust others.

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What Happened To Pamala Serena’s Ex-Fiancé?

Pamala took a breath and began narrating about her five-year-old relationship with an important UK businessman upon hearing the keyword “fiancé.” The two of them had been in a relationship for almost eight years, during which time they were planning their marriage when a sudden health problem occurred.

Upon returning from a business trip abroad, her ex-fiancé got an acute abdomen infection. An abscess the size of a melon was discovered in his abdomen, which required urgent surgery in order not to burst.

Both of their families being out of town in London, Pamala was there to look after him in the hospital during his recovery period.

How Did Pamala Discover The Secret Pregnancy?

As she looked after her ex-fiancé, she was holding his phone, during this period, Pamala unexpectedly got a call from a girl whom she did not know before.



“After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby. I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him?”

Pamala Serena on Lock Upp Season 2

Despite the shock, Pamala decided to keep her pain inside herself till the time he became physically well enough to carry on with his life. She kept on caring for him for another six weeks. Once he regained his strength, she quietly packed her bags and left.”

Why The Betrayal Left Permanent Trust Scars

Although Pamala had put the whole ordeal behind her, the emotional consequences trailed after her in all her subsequent romantic involvements.

She went on to explain that even though she has had relationships after this heartbreak, she has not been able to trust the same and has been scared of betrayal.

“My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again,” Pamala admitted while wiping away tears. “I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not.”

ALSO READ: Not Bigg Boss 20; Salman Khan Could Be Seen On This Reality Show First

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Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal
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Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal
Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal
Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal
Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal

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