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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

After revealing that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for a year and are heading for divorce, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa contestant Akanksha Chamola has opened up about moving on. The television actor says she isn't ready for another relationship just yet and wants to rediscover herself after spending a decade in marriage.

Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ (Photo: X)
Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 12:53 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s personal life has become one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. After surprising viewers in the premiere episode by revealing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce, the actor has now spoken candidly about what comes next. In the second episode of the Netflix reality show, Akanksha reflected on love, marriage and why she isn’t looking to jump into another relationship anytime soon. Her emotional admission has sparked fresh conversations among fans, especially as Gaurav has yet to publicly address the separation.

Akanksha Chamola says she wants time for herself

During a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, Akanksha was asked whether she was open to falling in love again. The actor replied that romance is the last thing on her mind right now. She explained that she got married at the age of 24 and spent the last decade in a committed relationship, leaving little room to experience life independently.

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“I don’t want to fall in love so soon. I want to take my time,” she said, adding that after 10 years in a healthy relationship, she finally has the opportunity to explore life on her own before committing to someone else. Her comments struck a chord with viewers, many praising her honesty about taking time to heal rather than rushing into another relationship.

The divorce revelation that surprised fans

The emotional conversation comes just a day after Akanksha made a startling confession during the show’s premiere. She revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now moving ahead with divorce proceedings, though they had kept the development away from the public eye.

Akanksha clarified that there is no bitterness between them. According to her, the two continue to speak respectfully, but eventually realised they wanted different things from life. She said their relationship did not end because of conflict but because they no longer saw the same future together.

A decade-long marriage in the spotlight

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in November 2016 after reportedly meeting during an audition and dating for some time. Over the years, they were often seen as one of television’s low-profile yet admired couples. The revelation has drawn even more attention because Gaurav is currently away filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and has not issued any public statement regarding Akanksha’s remarks on Lock Upp.

Meanwhile, Akanksha continues her journey inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, where she was declared safe for the first week after using one of the show’s lifelines. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality series streams on Netflix, with new episodes dropping from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

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Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

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Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

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Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

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Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again
Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again
Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again
Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

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