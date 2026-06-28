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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras

Akanksha Chamola's claim on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that she and Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for over a year has stunned fans. But the revelation has also reignited questions about the couple's public appearances during Bigg Boss 19, where they appeared happier than ever.

Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna (Photo: X)
Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 11:35 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: One of the biggest surprises from the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa wasn’t a task or an elimination; it was Akanksha Chamola’s candid revelation about her marriage. The actor claimed that she and Bigg Boss 19 winner and Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for more than a year and are now headed for divorce. The confession came as a shock to fans, largely because the couple had continued making public appearances together long after, showing little sign that their relationship was under strain.

Her statement has now triggered widespread discussion online, with many revisiting the couple’s public interactions over the past year.

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Why Are Fans Revisiting Gaurav’s Bigg Boss Journey?

Much of the renewed scrutiny centres on Bigg Boss 19, where Gaurav emerged as the season’s winner. During the reality show, he often spoke warmly about Akanksha and credited her for being his biggest support system. When she entered the house during the family week, the two shared affectionate moments, danced together and appeared comfortable in each other’s company. For viewers, it became one of the season’s most heartwarming storylines.

Now, Akanksha’s revelation that they were already living separately during that period has left many wondering whether the couple chose to keep their personal struggles private while the show was on air. Neither Gaurav nor Akanksha had publicly hinted at marital issues at the time.

Take A Look At The Reddit Thread

Is this real? inframe: gaurav Khanna and her wife Akansha
by u/Over_Plum_9551 in InstaCelebsGossip

What Happened To The ‘Green Flag Husband’ Image?

Gaurav also won praise during Bigg Boss 19 after discussing one of the couple’s most personal decisions. He revealed that Akanksha did not wish to have children and said he fully respected her choice, adding that he would support her regardless of what she decided. His remarks earned widespread appreciation on social media, with many calling him a “green flag husband.”

Now, following Akanksha’s latest comments, some social media users have begun questioning whether those moments reflected the reality of their relationship or whether the couple simply chose not to discuss their personal differences publicly. However, there is no evidence to suggest that those interactions were staged, and both had consistently maintained that they were together at the time.

Didn’t The Couple Earlier Deny Divorce Rumours?

Yes. Earlier this year, speculation about their marriage gained momentum after one of Akanksha’s Instagram posts fuelled separation rumours. Both actors dismissed the reports. Gaurav publicly stated that they were happily together and explained that the viral social media activity was linked to the promotion of one of Akanksha’s projects.

That is why her latest revelation has surprised fans. Speaking on the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said they had been living separately for over a year and had realised they no longer shared the same emotional connection as husband and wife.

Has Gaurav Khanna Responded?

As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not publicly commented on Akanksha’s claims. The actor is currently filming the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, while clips from Akanksha’s confession continue to circulate online.

Meanwhile, some social media users believe the revelation is genuine, while others have questioned whether its timing—coinciding with her entry into a high-profile reality show, is likely to generate attention.

Until Gaurav responds, the story remains one-sided. For now, fans are waiting to hear his version of events.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras
Tags: akanksha chamolaGaurav Khannahome-hero-pos-6Lock Upp 2television news

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras

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