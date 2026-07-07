Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s revelation about her separation from actor Gaurav Khanna was one of the biggest talking points during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. The actor had shared that the couple were heading for divorce, marking the first time she had spoken publicly about the deeply personal development.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.