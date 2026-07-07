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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

Days after revealing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola has opened up about what lies ahead. In the latest episode, the television actor spoke candidly about choosing independence over remarriage, building a life on her own terms, and why she believes she has finally found the courage to embrace a new beginning.

Akanksha Chamola (Photo: X)
Akanksha Chamola (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 23:05 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s revelation about her separation from actor Gaurav Khanna was one of the biggest talking points during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. The actor had shared that the couple were heading for divorce, marking the first time she had spoken publicly about the deeply personal development.

Now, in the latest episode of the Netflix reality show, Akanksha has opened up about how she plans to move forward, and her answer makes one thing clear: she is ready to begin a new chapter on her own.

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Here’s what Akanksha Chamola said:

During a conversation with fellow contestant Pamela, Akanksha reflected on how young she was when she got married. “I got married when I was 24,” she said. When Pamela reassured her that she was still young and could find love again, Akanksha admitted that remarriage is not something she sees in her future. “I don’t want to get married again. I think I am done.” She then spoke about an experience she has never had before, living independently.

“For the first time in my life, I am going to live alone. Not under my parents’ roof, not under my husband’s roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo now.” Her comments reflected a desire to embrace independence rather than immediately stepping into another relationship.

Earlier, Akanksha Chamola spoke about her sexuality

Akanksha has also made headlines this season after revealing that she identifies as bisexual. Speaking openly on the show, she shared that she has always felt a strong emotional connection with women and described feminine energy as her “safe space.” She also spoke about growing up in what she called a male-dominated society and explained that, for her, relationships with women have always been built on comfort, trust and genuine affection rather than competition.

Her candid remarks were widely discussed online and earned praise from many viewers for bringing greater visibility to conversations around identity and acceptance.

Why the marriage came to an end

During the show’s premiere, Akanksha had also explained what led to her separation from Gaurav Khanna. According to the actor, one of the biggest differences between them was their outlook on parenthood. She said Gaurav wanted to have children, while she realised long ago that motherhood was not something she wanted for herself.

Akanksha added that she had been honest about her feelings from the beginning and eventually felt it would be unfair to stop her husband from pursuing the life he wanted. Rather than blaming either side, she described the separation as the result of two people wanting different futures.

A marriage that lasted nearly a decade

Akanksha Chamola is known for television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She met Gaurav Khanna during an audition, and the two eventually fell in love before getting married in November 2016 in Kanpur. Over the years, the couple largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, making Akanksha’s revelations on Lock Upp all the more unexpected.

As the reality show continues, viewers are seeing a more vulnerable side of the actor, one who is navigating heartbreak while also looking ahead. For Akanksha, the next chapter is not about finding another partner, but about discovering herself and learning to build a life on her own terms.

ALSO READ: Jasbir Jassi Backs Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Questions Film’s Reported Ban: ‘Why Is Truth Being…’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own
Tags: akanksha chamolaGaurav Khanna

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

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