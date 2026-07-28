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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It

After revealing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna, have been living separately and later opening up about her sexuality, Lock Upp contestant Akanksha Chamola has hinted that her final undisclosed secret could spark an even bigger controversy.

Akanksha Chamola (Photo: X)
Akanksha Chamola (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:55 IST

Television actor Akanksha Chamola has once again become one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp, this time after revealing that she is terrified about her final undisclosed secret being exposed on national television. The actor, who has already made headlines by revealing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna have been living separately and discussing the possibility of divorce, admitted during the latest episode that her “third secret” could have serious consequences for her personal life.

The revelation came during a task where host Riteish Deshmukh handed contestants keys containing another inmate’s secret. Contestants were then asked to decide whether they wanted to expose that secret, potentially jeopardising the other person’s place in the competition.

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‘Please don’t reveal it,’ Akanksha tells co-contestant

Shreya Kalra received Akanksha’s secret, prompting the actor to make an emotional appeal. “Genuinely, I only have one secret left. Please don’t reveal it. I’m counting on you. Don’t break my trust, sister,” Akanksha told Shreya during the episode.

However, Shreya later made it clear that she intended to reveal the secret if given the opportunity, saying she did not consider Akanksha a friend and did not believe she deserved a place in the finale week. The exchange left Akanksha visibly distressed.

‘We will be publicly lynched,’ says the actor

Speaking to fellow contestant Pamala, Akanksha expressed concern over the impact the revelation could have outside the show. “I am the one in danger. Shreya doesn’t realise that I am a public figure, and my husband is a big name in the industry. We both are going to be publicly lynched. People will forget her, but they will remember Gaurav Khanna and me,” she said.

She also worried about how her family would react if the secret became public, saying they would question why they had never been told about it. As of now, the show has not revealed what Akanksha’s third secret is.

Watch the video here:

The revelations that have already made headlines

Akanksha’s journey on Lock Upp has already generated significant attention. Earlier in the season, she disclosed that she and Gaurav Khanna had been living separately for nearly a year and had discussed divorce. However, when Gaurav entered the show during a family interaction, he clarified that while they had spoken about separation, no legal divorce proceedings had been initiated, adding that Akanksha was still his wife.

In another widely discussed moment, Akanksha acknowledged that she is bisexual after the information was disclosed during a task. She shared that she had been in relationships with women before getting married. The couple, who married in 2016 after reportedly meeting during an audition, have previously spoken publicly about differences in their views on having children. On the show, Akanksha said those differences, along with broader incompatibility, contributed to their separation.

With the Lock Upp finale just around the corner, anticipation is now centred on whether Akanksha’s final secret will be revealed—and if so, whether it will be as explosive as she fears. Until then, both viewers and contestants are left guessing what the undisclosed revelation could be.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It
Tags: akanksha chamolaGaurav KhannaLock Upp

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It

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Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It
Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It

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