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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is returning with a new season on Netflix. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will reprise their roles as jailers, while a fresh batch of inmates promises new secrets, confrontations and unpredictable dynamics.

Lock Upp Season 2 Announced
Lock Upp Season 2 Announced

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 09:44 IST

The lock-up doors are opening again. Ektaa Kapoor has officially announced Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, bringing the reality show back to Netflix after a season filled with confessions, confrontations and plenty of online discussion. Netflix made the announcement on social media with the intriguing message, “Laut raha hain Lock Upp. Bhaag kar jaaoge kahaan?”, confirming that the next season is coming soon. However, the makers have not announced a release date yet. 

Lock Upp Season 2: Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Are Back

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement is that Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will return as the show’s jailer duo. Their chemistry and contrasting personalities became an important part of the latest season, and Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed that they will continue to lead the new chapter.

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“The next season will take audiences back into a world they know, but with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises,” Ektaa said, adding that Farah and Riteish will bring their own energy and unpredictability to the show.

What To Expect From Lock Upp Season 2

While the contestant lineup is yet to be revealed, the makers have promised new inmates, new secrets and shifting equations. The format continues to revolve around putting personalities under one roof, where personal revelations and changing alliances can quickly alter the game.

The show’s first Netflix run reportedly generated more than 5 billion views through social media and word of mouth, highlighting the scale of conversation around its most memorable moments.

Who Won Lock Upp’s Latest Season?

The previous season ended with Shreya Kalra lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 1 crore, while Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up. Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde were among the other finalists.

With another batch of contestants now set to enter the lock-up, the big question is what secrets they will bring with them. Lock Upp Season 2 is expected to arrive soon on Netflix, with its release date still under wraps.

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Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return
Tags: Ektaa KapoorLock Upp

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Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

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Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return
Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return
Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return
Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return
Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

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