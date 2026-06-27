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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has officially begun with a fresh format, new hosts and a star-studded lineup. From television favourites and reality TV faces to social media creators, here's a look at the confirmed contestants entering Netflix's latest reality show.

Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-27 18:14 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: One of India’s most talked-about reality franchises is back with a makeover. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on June 27, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking charge as the show’s new “Jailers.” Unlike traditional reality shows, contestants must survive inside a prison-like setup by completing tasks, earning in-game currency for essentials, and making strategic alliances. But the biggest weapon inside the house isn’t money, it’s the truth. Personal secrets, emotional confessions and unexpected betrayals are expected to shape the game.

Here’s everyone confirmed to enter the Lock Upp house.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Ram Kapoor

One of Indian television’s most-loved actors, Ram Kapoor is making his reality show debut. Best known for Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram recently admitted that even his children were surprised when they learnt he was joining the show. Fans are eager to see the man behind the iconic TV characters.

2. Shivangi Joshi

After winning hearts in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is stepping into a completely different world. The actress says viewers have mostly seen her “sweet” side and hopes Lock Upp will reveal a stronger, more fearless version of herself.

3. Sunita Ahuja

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja enters the show after spending months in the spotlight for her candid interviews and reality TV appearances. Her outspoken personality has already made her one of the most anticipated contestants.

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Popular television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, known for Kundali Bhagya, Naagin and Sherdil Shergill, is leaving scripted drama behind for real-life challenges. The actor says audiences will finally get to know the real him.

5. Akanksha Chaudhary

After making headlines on Splitsvilla, Akanksha Chaudhary enters Lock Upp hoping for a fresh start. She has openly said the show will give her a chance to answer the controversies surrounding her previous reality TV appearance.

6. Yogesh Rawat

Another familiar face from Splitsvilla, Yogesh Rawat believes Lock Upp will introduce him to audiences beyond India’s youth demographic. His chemistry with Akanksha is already expected to become one of the season’s biggest talking points.

7. Sufi Motiwala

Fashion commentator and digital creator Sufi Motiwala is known for his brutally honest celebrity fashion reviews. After appearing in The Traitors India, he now joins Lock Upp, where his outspoken personality could easily make him one of the most controversial contestants.

8. Pamela Serena

Entrepreneur and actor Pamela Serena, who was recently seen in Desi Bling, is no stranger to reality TV confrontations. She has already hinted that she isn’t afraid of conflict, making her another contestant to watch.

What Can Fans Expect From Lock Upp 2?

This season promises more than celebrity fights. Contestants will compete for food, privileges and survival inside the Lock Upp through daily tasks, while secrets and honesty become the biggest currency in the game. With Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh bringing a fresh hosting style and a diverse celebrity lineup, the new season is aiming to become one of India’s biggest reality shows of 2026.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

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Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show
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Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

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Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show
Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show
Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show
Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

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