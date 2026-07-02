Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news Gulf of Aden Kangana Ranaut iPhone 17 Pro Max currency Champat Rai Bihar board quarterly exam negligence cybercrime India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new Bengaluru news crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

A conversation on sexuality inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has gone viral after Dheeraj Dhoopar's comments about the LGBTQ+ community won praise online. The discussion comes just days after Akanksha Chamola's sexuality became a major talking point on the reality show.

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 19:01 IST

Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to dominate social media with its emotionally charged conversations and controversial revelations. Just days after contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed Akanksha Chamola’s sexuality during a task, another moment from the reality show has caught viewers’ attention, this time for a more thoughtful reason. A recent episode featured contestants discussing sexuality, identity and societal acceptance, prompting an honest exchange between Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala. Clips from the conversation have since gone viral, with many viewers praising Dheeraj’s empathetic views on the LGBTQ+ community.

Discussion begins with a message on societal judgement

The conversation started after the show displayed a message on screen highlighting the stigma many LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face. The message read that 70–90% of people still hide their sexuality from friends and family due to fear of social judgement, asking whether sexuality should be viewed as a personal identity or become a topic of public debate.

You Might Be Interested In

Contestant Sufi Motiwala, who has openly spoken about being gay, agreed with the statement and reflected on the challenges many people continue to experience while coming out.

Watch The Video Here

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s comments win applause online

As the discussion continued, Harshad Chopda admitted that while he personally knows a few gay people and has no prejudice against them, he initially needed time to become comfortable because of unfamiliarity. Dheeraj, however, offered a different perspective.

He shared that he has always felt comfortable around members of the LGBTQ+ community and said they are often among the most compassionate people he has met. “They are better human beings. They are more sensitive towards everything. They are wonderful,” he said during the conversation.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where several viewers appreciated Dheeraj’s remarks, calling them respectful, mature and refreshing.

Comes days after Akanksha Chamola controversy

The viral conversation follows one of the season’s most controversial moments, when Shreya Kalra chose to reveal one of Akanksha Chamola’s pre-submitted secrets during a game task. While discussing the decision with Sufi beforehand, Shreya asked whether revealing the information would make her “a bad person.” After Sufi reminded her that it was part of the show’s format, Shreya publicly announced that Akanksha is bisexual.

The revelation sparked intense debate online. While some viewers argued it was a legitimate move within the rules of the game, others criticised the show for turning a contestant’s sexuality into public entertainment. Shreya also faced backlash on social media, with many accusing her of outing Akanksha on national television.

The latest promo suggests Akanksha may soon learn who disclosed her secret, setting the stage for another emotionally charged confrontation inside the house.

Since its premiere, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has generated headlines for its mix of personal confessions, strategic gameplay and celebrity conflicts. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the Netflix reality series continues to spark conversations well beyond the show’s walls.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH
Tags: Dheeraj DhooparHarshad ChopdaLock Upp Season 2

RELATED News

Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate

Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment

Before Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Hits Theatres, 10 Must-Watch Female-Led Action Movies to Stream

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

INS Trikand Foils Piracy Attempt On MV Golden Arsenal In The Gulf Of Aden

iPhone 17 Pro Max Flipkart Sale: Check New Offers, Rs 12,000 Discount, Bank Deals And Exchange Bonus

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real

‘Hidden Cameras, Betrayal’: What Champat Rai Tells Police During Ram Temple Funds Theft Probe

Bihar: Exam Papers Found floating In Water In Buxar; Officials Deny Wrongdoing|Video

Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams

India, Japan Deepen Ties With New Pacts on AI, Energy and Defence: What It Means

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Drain in Saki Naka

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH
Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH
Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH
Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

QUICK LINKS