Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to dominate social media with its emotionally charged conversations and controversial revelations. Just days after contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed Akanksha Chamola’s sexuality during a task, another moment from the reality show has caught viewers’ attention, this time for a more thoughtful reason. A recent episode featured contestants discussing sexuality, identity and societal acceptance, prompting an honest exchange between Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala. Clips from the conversation have since gone viral, with many viewers praising Dheeraj’s empathetic views on the LGBTQ+ community.

Discussion begins with a message on societal judgement

The conversation started after the show displayed a message on screen highlighting the stigma many LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face. The message read that 70–90% of people still hide their sexuality from friends and family due to fear of social judgement, asking whether sexuality should be viewed as a personal identity or become a topic of public debate.

Contestant Sufi Motiwala, who has openly spoken about being gay, agreed with the statement and reflected on the challenges many people continue to experience while coming out.

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Dheeraj Dhoopar’s comments win applause online

As the discussion continued, Harshad Chopda admitted that while he personally knows a few gay people and has no prejudice against them, he initially needed time to become comfortable because of unfamiliarity. Dheeraj, however, offered a different perspective.

He shared that he has always felt comfortable around members of the LGBTQ+ community and said they are often among the most compassionate people he has met. “They are better human beings. They are more sensitive towards everything. They are wonderful,” he said during the conversation.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where several viewers appreciated Dheeraj’s remarks, calling them respectful, mature and refreshing.

Comes days after Akanksha Chamola controversy

The viral conversation follows one of the season’s most controversial moments, when Shreya Kalra chose to reveal one of Akanksha Chamola’s pre-submitted secrets during a game task. While discussing the decision with Sufi beforehand, Shreya asked whether revealing the information would make her “a bad person.” After Sufi reminded her that it was part of the show’s format, Shreya publicly announced that Akanksha is bisexual.

The revelation sparked intense debate online. While some viewers argued it was a legitimate move within the rules of the game, others criticised the show for turning a contestant’s sexuality into public entertainment. Shreya also faced backlash on social media, with many accusing her of outing Akanksha on national television.

The latest promo suggests Akanksha may soon learn who disclosed her secret, setting the stage for another emotionally charged confrontation inside the house.

Since its premiere, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has generated headlines for its mix of personal confessions, strategic gameplay and celebrity conflicts. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the Netflix reality series continues to spark conversations well beyond the show’s walls.