Lock Upp Season 2: Gaurav Khanna To Enter As Special Visitor, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation With ‘Band Baja Diya Yarr…’

Lock Upp Season 2: The upcoming episode of Netflix’s Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa promises one of its most emotional moments yet. The makers have released a new promo featuring Gaurav Khanna entering the Lock Upp house as a special guest, weeks after his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola revealed on national television that the couple is heading for a divorce.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.