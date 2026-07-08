Lock Upp Season 2: Gaurav Khanna To Enter As Special Visitor, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation With ‘Band Baja Diya Yarr…’

As Gaurav walks into the house, Akanksha appears visibly emotional. Breaking the silence with a smile, Gaurav greets her by saying, “Band baja diya tune toh yaar,” a light-hearted remark that has immediately caught viewers’ attention. The brief interaction has sparked curiosity over whether the former couple will address their separation on camera.

Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation Became One of the Season’s Biggest Moments

Akanksha has remained one of the most talked-about contestants since the show’s premiere after revealing that she and Gaurav had been living separately for nearly a year. She shared that their separation was mutual and stemmed from a difference in life goals rather than conflict. According to Akanksha, the biggest issue in their marriage was parenthood. While Gaurav wanted children, she realised over time that motherhood was not something she wanted for herself.

Speaking inside the house, she explained that she chose honesty over compromise and did not want Gaurav to sacrifice his dream of becoming a father. In later episodes, Akanksha also spoke about her sexuality and admitted that she now wants to focus on living independently instead of entering another marriage.

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Gaurav Had Earlier Publicly Extended His Support

Before entering the show, Gaurav had maintained a respectful stance regarding their separation. During a media interaction, the Anupamaa actor said that despite their decision to part ways, he would continue supporting Akanksha and wished her well in the competition. His comments earned praise from fans for striking a compassionate tone amid a deeply personal situation.

However, his appearance inside the Lock Upp house marks the first time the two will come face-to-face on the show, making it one of the season’s most anticipated episodes.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix and features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Madhuri Jain Grover, Harshad Chopda and others.

With Gaurav Khanna’s unexpected entry, viewers are now waiting to see whether the former couple will have an emotional conversation, or whether the meeting will open up new questions about their relationship.