LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

Television actor Gautami Kapoor has broken her silence after husband Ram Kapoor faced criticism over his behaviour on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Responding to allegations raised by co-contestant Shreya Kalra, Gautami urged viewers not to judge contestants based on edited episodes, saying she would continue to stand by her husband.

Lock Upp Season 2 (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Season 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 14:36 IST

Actor Gautami Kapoor has publicly defended her husband, Ram Kapoor, following days of online criticism over his conduct on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The controversy escalated after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra alleged that Ram had crossed her personal boundaries inside the reality show. In a video shared on social media, Gautami said she had initially chosen to remain silent but felt compelled to respond as the criticism intensified.

“A lot of people are calling him a sleaze, a ‘tharki’ and saying he has vested interests. Let me tell you, this is the way Ram is. He is affectionate with everyone. He entered the show without any strategy or game plan. That’s simply his personality,” she said. She also urged viewers to avoid forming opinions solely from edited television episodes.

You Might Be Interested In

“We watch the show from our homes, but the contestants have been locked inside for weeks under immense mental pressure. We only see edited footage, not the complete picture. Before making harsh comments, please remember these words affect families too,” Gautami added.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

What Did Shreya Kalra Say?

The debate gained momentum after Shreya Kalra spoke about maintaining personal boundaries during a recent episode. Recalling Ram Kapoor’s behaviour, she said that if he attempted to kiss her again, she would stop him and tell him, “Even my father doesn’t kiss me this much.”

Shreya also criticised Ram for not supporting her despite her helping him during several tasks. Earlier in the season, Ram was seen kissing Shreya on the cheek after she won a task that secured his safety in the game, a moment that had already sparked mixed reactions online. Neither Ram Kapoor nor the makers of the show have issued a statement addressing Shreya’s remarks.

Gautami Says Contestants Would Have Spoken Earlier

Defending her husband further, Gautami questioned why the issue surfaced only after several weeks inside the house. “If Ram’s behaviour had genuinely been inappropriate from the beginning, the contestants would have called him out much earlier,” she said, suggesting that recent developments in the game may have contributed to the conflict.

In the caption accompanying her video, Gautami described Ram as “compassionate and loving” and wrote that countless people had benefited from his kindness over the years. “I stand by him today and always,” she added.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is the second season of the reality competition that first premiered in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as host. Contestants live together in a confined environment, complete physically and emotionally demanding tasks, and earn in-game currency to access food and privileges. The current season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala, Sunita Ahuja and others, with interpersonal conflicts continuing to dominate conversations both inside and outside the house.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija To Enter Lock Upp Season 2? Wildcard Rumours Go Viral; Fans Say ‘The Rebel Kid Is Coming’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries
Tags: gautami-kapoorram kapoorShreya Kalra

RELATED News

Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Leaked Online Before Official Release; Makers Launch Anti-Piracy Crackdown

Apoorva Mukhija To Enter Lock Upp Season 2? Wildcard Rumours Go Viral, Fans Say ‘The Rebel Kid Is Coming’

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

LATEST NEWS

Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

What Is LTCG Tax And Will The Govt Abolish It? Here’s What Finance Ministry Told Lok Sabha

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

Balochistan And Rules Of Statehood: Who Recognises A New Country And How It Happens

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries
Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries
Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries
Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

QUICK LINKS