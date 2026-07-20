Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

Actor Gautami Kapoor has publicly defended her husband, Ram Kapoor, following days of online criticism over his conduct on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The controversy escalated after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra alleged that Ram had crossed her personal boundaries inside the reality show. In a video shared on social media, Gautami said she had initially chosen to remain silent but felt compelled to respond as the criticism intensified.

“A lot of people are calling him a sleaze, a ‘tharki’ and saying he has vested interests. Let me tell you, this is the way Ram is. He is affectionate with everyone. He entered the show without any strategy or game plan. That’s simply his personality,” she said. She also urged viewers to avoid forming opinions solely from edited television episodes.

“We watch the show from our homes, but the contestants have been locked inside for weeks under immense mental pressure. We only see edited footage, not the complete picture. Before making harsh comments, please remember these words affect families too,” Gautami added.

Watch the video here

What Did Shreya Kalra Say?

The debate gained momentum after Shreya Kalra spoke about maintaining personal boundaries during a recent episode. Recalling Ram Kapoor’s behaviour, she said that if he attempted to kiss her again, she would stop him and tell him, “Even my father doesn’t kiss me this much.”

Shreya also criticised Ram for not supporting her despite her helping him during several tasks. Earlier in the season, Ram was seen kissing Shreya on the cheek after she won a task that secured his safety in the game, a moment that had already sparked mixed reactions online. Neither Ram Kapoor nor the makers of the show have issued a statement addressing Shreya’s remarks.

Gautami Says Contestants Would Have Spoken Earlier

Defending her husband further, Gautami questioned why the issue surfaced only after several weeks inside the house. “If Ram’s behaviour had genuinely been inappropriate from the beginning, the contestants would have called him out much earlier,” she said, suggesting that recent developments in the game may have contributed to the conflict.

In the caption accompanying her video, Gautami described Ram as “compassionate and loving” and wrote that countless people had benefited from his kindness over the years. “I stand by him today and always,” she added.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is the second season of the reality competition that first premiered in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as host. Contestants live together in a confined environment, complete physically and emotionally demanding tasks, and earn in-game currency to access food and privileges. The current season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala, Sunita Ahuja and others, with interpersonal conflicts continuing to dominate conversations both inside and outside the house.