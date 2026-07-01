Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Reacts To Husband Ram Kapoor’s Infidelity Remarks With Cryptic ‘Only Love’ Post

Television actor Ram Kapoor has been one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after his comments on marriage and infidelity divided social media. Now, his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, has seemingly weighed in on the controversy—not through a direct statement, but with a series of Instagram posts that many believe are a show of support for her husband.

As debates around Ram’s remarks continue online, Gautami’s social media activity has become a talking point among fans.

What did Gautami Kapoor post?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gautami shared a cheerful photograph with Ram and captioned it simply: “Only love ❤️❤️ @ramkapoor.” She followed it with a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru, who spoke about the meaning of love and trust in relationships. In the clip, Sadhguru says that genuine love is not dependent on conditions or external factors but comes from creating a pleasant emotional state within oneself. Many social media users interpreted Gautami’s choice of post as an indirect response to the criticism surrounding Ram’s statements.