Lock Upp Season 2: Harshad Chopra’s Heated Clash With Shreya Kalra Sparks ‘Kabir Singh’ Comparisons

Lock Upp Season 2: Drama inside Netflix’s Lock Upp appears to be reaching a new high. The latest promo from the reality show has gone viral after Harshad Chopra was seen losing his temper during a confrontation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. The argument unfolds after Shivangi Joshi shares with Harshad what she claims Shreya had said to her during a disagreement inside the house. Visibly upset, Harshad immediately walks towards Shreya to confront her. Even as Shivangi attempts to calm him down and stop him, the actor continues moving forward, setting the stage for one of the season’s most intense face-offs.

The brief clip has generated widespread discussion online, with viewers divided over Harshad’s reaction.

Social media draws comparisons with Kabir Singh

Soon after the promo was released, social media platforms were flooded with memes and opinions, with many viewers comparing Harshad’s body language to Shahid Kapoor’s fiery character in Kabir Singh. One fan wrote, “Harshad Chopra doesn’t need to become Kabir Singh. Being Harshad Chopra is enough.” Another user took a different view, commenting, “Why is Harshad Chopra acting like he’s still on a TV set? This is a reality show, not a film where you’re Kabir Singh and Shivangi Joshi is Preeti.”

Several others also criticised the actor’s aggressive approach, with one post calling him a “budget Kabir Singh” while pointing out the contrast between his advice to fellow contestants and his own reaction in the promo. The divided response has only added to the buzz surrounding the upcoming episode.

Harshad and Shivangi share a long professional history

Unlike many contestants inside the house, Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi entered Lock Upp with an existing professional equation. The two actors previously worked together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Harshad played Abhimanyu Birla while Shivangi reprised her popular character Naira for a crossover storyline. They later reunited as the lead pair in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, strengthening a screen partnership that already enjoyed a loyal fan following.

Their familiarity has been visible throughout Lock Upp, with both actors frequently supporting one another during emotionally charged moments inside the house.

What sparked the argument?

According to the promo, the confrontation begins after Shivangi and Shreya Kalra clash over food and ration supplies. What starts as a conversation about Shreya’s health soon turns into a heated argument, leaving Shivangi visibly emotional. After recounting the incident to Harshad, the actor reacts instantly and heads towards Shreya to question her.

Shivangi is then seen trying to stop him before the situation escalates further. Whether the confrontation ends in reconciliation or develops into a larger rivalry remains to be seen when the full episode streams.

A reality show built on shifting equations

Lock Upp has consistently relied on emotional confrontations, changing alliances and personal rivalries to keep viewers engaged. As the competition intensifies, even long-standing friendships are being tested inside the house.

Harshad Chopra’s latest confrontation has already become one of the season’s biggest talking points, and judging by the online response, viewers will be closely watching to see how the fallout unfolds in the episodes ahead.