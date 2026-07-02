Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Lock Upp Season 2: The upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa promises high-voltage drama as Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the show’s inaugural season, returns to the reality series in a special appearance. Although the second season is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana’s comeback has become one of the biggest talking points of the week. In the newly released teaser, she wastes no time confronting contestants over what she believes is their weak gameplay.

Appearing as a special guest, Kangana is seen offering blunt feedback, reminding housemates that survival inside Lock Upp requires more than popularity; it demands a strong personality and the courage to stand out.

‘You don’t even have the “S” of Shah Rukh Khan’: Kangana to Dheeraj Dhoopar

The most talked-about moment from the promo features Kangana calling out television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Referring to Dheeraj’s confidence inside the house, she says, “You’re calling yourself Shah Rukh Khan. You don’t even have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan. You don’t have the main character energy at all. Side mein… side mein… side mein… You’re completely getting sidelined.”

Kangana also criticises Dheeraj for staying in the background instead of taking charge of his game. Her remarks come after several viewers pointed out that Dheeraj’s close friendship with Ram Kapoor has often overshadowed his individual presence on the show. The promo has quickly gone viral, with fans debating whether Kangana’s assessment reflects what audiences have been saying online.

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Recent clash with Shreya Kalra put Dheeraj in the spotlight

Interestingly, Dheeraj had only recently broken away from his calm image during a heated argument with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. The confrontation unfolded during a task where Shreya accused contestants in the safe zone of deliberately targeting her because they viewed her as a strong competitor. Calling them “losers,” she sparked an angry reaction from Dheeraj, who fired back, “You won’t be standing in front of me if it was not this show.”

Watching the confrontation unfold, host Farah Khan jokingly remarked, “Finally Dheeraj has woken up,” suggesting that viewers had finally seen a more competitive side of the actor.

Ram Kapoor also comes under Kangana’s scanner

Dheeraj isn’t the only contestant facing Kangana’s tough questions. The actress also takes on Ram Kapoor, accusing him of not taking the competition seriously and constantly resisting feedback. “If you think you’re too big for this jail, then why did you come here?” Kangana asks in the promo, before criticising his attitude towards the game.

Ram responds by saying he will reveal his truth when the time is right, but Kangana immediately cuts him short, telling him not to defend himself if he genuinely wants to improve. Her remarks come just days after Ram’s tense exchange with Farah Khan, who had called him “stubborn” after he repeatedly dismissed her feedback during a previous episode. With Kangana returning to the Lock Upp universe and confronting some of the season’s most talked-about contestants, the upcoming episode is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the reality show’s second season.

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