Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Kangana Ranaut is back on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and she's making a dramatic return. In the latest promo, the former host pulls up Dheeraj Dhoopar over his gameplay, saying he lacks "main character energy," while also taking Ram Kapoor to task for refusing to accept criticism.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 15:24 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: The upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa promises high-voltage drama as Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the show’s inaugural season, returns to the reality series in a special appearance. Although the second season is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana’s comeback has become one of the biggest talking points of the week. In the newly released teaser, she wastes no time confronting contestants over what she believes is their weak gameplay.

Appearing as a special guest, Kangana is seen offering blunt feedback, reminding housemates that survival inside Lock Upp requires more than popularity; it demands a strong personality and the courage to stand out.

You Might Be Interested In

‘You don’t even have the “S” of Shah Rukh Khan’: Kangana to Dheeraj Dhoopar

The most talked-about moment from the promo features Kangana calling out television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Referring to Dheeraj’s confidence inside the house, she says, “You’re calling yourself Shah Rukh Khan. You don’t even have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan. You don’t have the main character energy at all. Side mein… side mein… side mein… You’re completely getting sidelined.”

Kangana also criticises Dheeraj for staying in the background instead of taking charge of his game. Her remarks come after several viewers pointed out that Dheeraj’s close friendship with Ram Kapoor has often overshadowed his individual presence on the show. The promo has quickly gone viral, with fans debating whether Kangana’s assessment reflects what audiences have been saying online.

Watch The Video Here

Recent clash with Shreya Kalra put Dheeraj in the spotlight

Interestingly, Dheeraj had only recently broken away from his calm image during a heated argument with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. The confrontation unfolded during a task where Shreya accused contestants in the safe zone of deliberately targeting her because they viewed her as a strong competitor. Calling them “losers,” she sparked an angry reaction from Dheeraj, who fired back, “You won’t be standing in front of me if it was not this show.”

Watching the confrontation unfold, host Farah Khan jokingly remarked, “Finally Dheeraj has woken up,” suggesting that viewers had finally seen a more competitive side of the actor.

Ram Kapoor also comes under Kangana’s scanner

Dheeraj isn’t the only contestant facing Kangana’s tough questions. The actress also takes on Ram Kapoor, accusing him of not taking the competition seriously and constantly resisting feedback. “If you think you’re too big for this jail, then why did you come here?” Kangana asks in the promo, before criticising his attitude towards the game.

Ram responds by saying he will reveal his truth when the time is right, but Kangana immediately cuts him short, telling him not to defend himself if he genuinely wants to improve. Her remarks come just days after Ram’s tense exchange with Farah Khan, who had called him “stubborn” after he repeatedly dismissed her feedback during a previous episode. With Kangana returning to the Lock Upp universe and confronting some of the season’s most talked-about contestants, the upcoming episode is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the reality show’s second season.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too
Tags: Dheeraj Dhooparhome-hero-pos-3Kangana RanautLock Upp Season 2

RELATED News

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Alpha Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s YRF Spy Film Sees Slow Pre-Sales Ahead of Release, Opening Day Forecast Drops

Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Online

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

CIBIL Score Below 730? New Lending Rules Could Make Home, Car or Education Loans Harder From 2027

Why Kashmir Is Facing Severe Mutton Shortage Amid Peak Wedding Season

What Is Behind Supreme Court Warning Against AI-Generated Fake Judgments And Why It Matter?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

What Happens When an EV Battery Dies? How India Plans to Recycle It

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too
Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too
Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too
Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

QUICK LINKS