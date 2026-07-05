Lock Upp Season 2: Nehal Chudasama Defends Akanksha Chamola After Sexuality Reveal, Says ‘Everyone Deserves That Choice’

Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has found itself at the centre of another controversy, this time over a conversation involving contestant Akanksha Chamola’s sexuality. After fellow contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual during a discussion inside the jail, actor-model Nehal Chudasama has publicly defended Akanksha, saying that no one should have their personal journey revealed without consent.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Bigg Boss contestant described the incident as “deeply unfair” and highlighted how sensitive conversations around sexuality continue to be, particularly in India. “Sexuality is still such a sensitive and personal journey, especially in Indian society. Everyone deserves the space, respect and freedom to share their truth at their own pace, when, how and if they choose to. It’s deeply unfair to take that moment away from someone or casually reveal something so personal on their behalf,” Nehal wrote.

She acknowledged that reality shows often thrive on conflict, adding, “It’s a game, and all characters are not the same,” before expressing sympathy for Akanksha. “Feel sad that Akanksha had to experience that, but also so proud of how she owns every part of who she is with strength and pride.”

Take A Look At The X Post Here

Sexuality is still such a sensitive and personal journey, especially in Indian society. Everyone deserves the space, respect and freedom to share their truth at their own pace-when, how and if they choose to.

It’s deeply unfair to take that moment away from someone or casually… — Nehal Chudasama (@nehalchudasama9) July 4, 2026

Akanksha Chamola opens up about her bisexuality

The controversy gained momentum after Akanksha addressed the subject herself on the show. Speaking candidly, she revealed that before her marriage, she had dated women and identified herself as bisexual. “I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relationships with a few women,” she shared, adding that while those relationships were not deeply intimate, they were an important part of her life.

Akanksha also reflected on why she feels emotionally connected to women, saying they have always been her “safe space.” She explained that growing up in a largely male-dominated environment, she consistently found comfort, trust and emotional security in the women around her, including her mother, sisters and close friends. Rejecting the stereotype that women cannot be true friends, Akanksha said her experience has been the exact opposite. According to her, those relationships have always been rooted in understanding, support and acceptance rather than competition.

The incident sparks a wider conversation

The episode has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many viewers questioning whether revealing someone’s sexuality, even in a competitive reality show, crosses an ethical line.While Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is known for encouraging contestants to expose secrets as part of its gameplay, the latest episode has reignited conversations about consent, privacy and the responsibility of reality television when dealing with deeply personal aspects of a person’s identity.

As the discussion continues online, Nehal Chudasama’s statement has resonated with many viewers who believe that coming out should remain a deeply personal decision, one made by the individual, and no one else.

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