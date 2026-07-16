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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has dropped a new promo featuring Arjun Kapoor, but it is the possible elimination of Harshad Chopda or Yogesh Rawat that has grabbed viewers' attention. Here's what the latest teaser reveals, and what remains unconfirmed.

Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 21:58 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: The latest promo of Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has left fans guessing as the reality show gears up for another major elimination. While actor Arjun Kapoor enters the house as a special guest to question contestants over the allegations against them, it is the final moments of the teaser that have sparked the biggest buzz online. The promo hints that either television star Harshad Chopda or social media personality Yogesh Rawat could be the next contestant to exit the show. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed who has been eliminated.

Why fans think Harshad Chopda is safe

One moment, in particular, has caught viewers’ attention. Jailer Riteish Deshmukh is seen embracing Harshad Chopda on stage, leading many fans to believe the actor may have secured his place by successfully revealing one of his secrets during the episode. The scene has triggered widespread speculation on social media. While some users claimed Yogesh Rawat has already been evicted, others urged fans not to jump to conclusions until the episode airs.

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The rumours have surprised many viewers, especially because Yogesh was recently declared the “Fan Favourite” on the show. His reported exit, if true, would mark one of the season’s biggest twists so far.

Who is currently in the danger zone?

As things stand, five contestants remain at risk of elimination, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi and Sufi Motiwala. Meanwhile, Controllers Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav (Laila), Pamela Serena, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shilpa Shinde have secured safety. Ram Kapoor also earned immunity after winning the latest task as a Dependent contestant.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and featuring Farah Khan as co-host, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to stream on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Until the episode premieres, the identity of the evicted contestant remains under wraps.

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Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?
Tags: Harshad ChopdaLock Upp 2Yogesh Rawat

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Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

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Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

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Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?
Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?
Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?
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