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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

Ram Kapoor has addressed the controversy that erupted on Lock Upp 2 after Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing her personal boundaries. The actor says their subsequent conversations cleared the air and insists he has no plans to change his personality because of the backlash.

Ram Kapoor, Image Credits- X
Ram Kapoor, Image Credits- X

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 10:58 IST

Ram Kapoor has finally addressed one of the most talked-about controversies from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Speaking to journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, the actor said he had spoken to Shreya Kalra several times after she criticised him over a kiss on the cheek during the reality show.

According to Ram, Shreya later told him that she had not intended to suggest that he had behaved inappropriately. “She had many chats with me where she said that, ‘Listen, I did not mean anything like that and you are totally okay’,” he said.  Ram also described himself as a “very physical person” and said he would not change the way he interacts with people because of the controversy.

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Why did Shreya Kalra call out Ram Kapoor?

The controversy began in July when Shreya spoke about Ram’s behaviour inside Lock Upp 2. She alleged that he had crossed her personal boundaries and said she would stop him if he tried to kiss her again. Her comments came after Ram had kissed her on the cheek following a task that helped secure his position in the game.

The episode triggered considerable discussion online, particularly around personal boundaries and consent.

Ram Kapoor cites his 27-year career

Responding to the criticism, Ram pointed to his long career in the entertainment industry. He said he was proud that, according to him, no woman he had worked with had complained about his conduct in 27 years.

He also dismissed the controversy as something that had been taken out of context, saying he did not want to spend his time addressing every criticism directed at him.

What did Ram say about Shreya Kalra?

Ram said he has no personal animosity towards Shreya but felt she needed to learn to control her temper. He described her as “a lovely girl from a good family” while saying she needed to “cool down” and grow.

The latest comments mark Ram’s first detailed response to the controversy. Shreya has previously spoken about feeling uncomfortable, while Ram has now presented his account of their conversations after the incident.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’
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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

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