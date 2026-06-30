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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

A conversation on Lock Upp Season 2 has gone viral after Ram Kapoor suggested that infidelity does not necessarily have to end a marriage. His comments drew a strong response from fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, who argued that cheating is always a conscious choice, not a mistake.

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 12:24 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Reality shows often become a platform for conversations that extend far beyond the game, and the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has done exactly that. A discussion about marriage and relationships inside the jail-themed reality show turned into one of the season’s most talked-about moments after actor Ram Kapoor shared his perspective on infidelity. His remarks were immediately challenged by fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, resulting in a debate that has since gone viral on social media.

The exchange has prompted viewers to weigh in, with many expressing strong opinions on whether cheating can ever be forgiven in a long-term relationship.

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Here’s What Ram Kapoor Said:

During a conversation with fellow contestants, Ram Kapoor reflected on how marriages evolve. According to the actor, relationships that last decades inevitably go through difficult phases, and genuine love means standing by one’s partner even after serious mistakes. “If you’re in love with your partner, nothing is a deal breaker, not even cheating,” Ram said. He added that marriages spanning 10 or 20 years experience both highs and lows, and that people who truly love each other should not walk away because of a single lapse.

He further argued that people can sometimes “slip” and make mistakes, suggesting that forgiveness may be possible depending on the circumstances.

Akanksha Chamola: ‘Cheating is a choice, not a mistake’

Ram’s comments were quickly challenged by actor Akanksha Chamola, who firmly rejected the idea that infidelity could be described as an accident. “Cheating is not a mistake,” she responded. “A person consciously removes their clothes and the other person’s clothes. They consciously make that choice. It’s not a mistake.”

Despite her strong argument, Ram maintained his stance, reiterating that people can make serious errors in judgment and that every relationship should not necessarily end because of them. The differing opinions turned the conversation into one of the most discussed moments from the episode.

The internet is divided over the debate

Soon after the episode aired, clips of the exchange began circulating across social media platforms, with viewers offering sharply divided reactions. Some users agreed with Ram Kapoor, saying that every marriage is unique and that forgiveness can sometimes help couples move forward after betrayal. Others sided with Akanksha Chamola, arguing that infidelity is a deliberate decision rather than an impulsive mistake, and that trust, once broken, can be difficult to rebuild.

The discussion has reignited a broader conversation online about commitment, accountability and whether forgiveness has a place after betrayal in long-term relationships.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp 2 premiered on June 27 and has quickly become one of the most talked-about reality shows on Indian streaming platforms. Known for placing celebrities in a high-pressure, jail-inspired environment, the show encourages contestants to participate in tasks while navigating personal conflicts, emotional revelations and heated confrontations.

This season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, among others.

With only a few episodes aired, Lock Upp 2 has already delivered several viral moments. If the latest debate is any indication, viewers can expect many more conversations that blur the line between entertainment and real-life issues as the competition unfolds.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees
Tags: akanksha chamolaLock Upp 2ram kapoor

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor’s ‘Cheating Is Not A Deal Breaker’ Remark Sparks Debate; Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

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