Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh Loses Cool At Launch Over Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question: ‘Aapke Sawal Ka Jawab…’

A promotional event for Netflix’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa took an unexpected turn when actor Riteish Deshmukh publicly rebuked a reporter over a question involving Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The actor, who will co-host the new season alongside Farah Khan, was attending the show’s launch event in Mumbai when a journalist asked whether he would invite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as contestants, citing their past experiences with legal cases and jail terms. The remark appeared to catch Riteish off guard, and his response quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

The incident comes at a crucial time for Lock Upp, which is preparing for a high-profile return with a new platform, a new hosting duo and a renewed attempt to capture the reality television audience.

What Triggered Riteish Deshmukh’s Sharp Response?

During the media interaction, a reporter referred to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as two of Riteish’s close friends and suggested that both had enough “experience” with lock-ups because of their past legal troubles. The journalist then asked whether Riteish would like to bring them on the show and how he would punish them if they participated. The actor was visibly displeased.

Rather than laughing off the question, Riteish chose to address it directly. He said he did not believe the question deserved a response and added that he would not like to give it any dignity by answering it. Riteish replied, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga. (First of all, I don’t think I want to give dignity to your question by answering it).”

The moment immediately stood out because celebrity press events often feature light-hearted exchanges. Riteish’s reaction suggested he viewed the remark as crossing a line between entertainment and personal attacks.

Why Were Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Mentioned?

The question referenced two of Bollywood’s most widely reported legal controversies. Salman Khan was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and spent time in judicial custody during the legal proceedings before securing bail. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt served a prison sentence after being convicted under the Arms Act in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Both actors have spoken publicly about those chapters of their lives over the years. However, linking those cases to a reality show’s prison-themed format appeared to be what prompted Riteish’s objection. When asked again whether he would invite them onto the show, Riteish clarified that contestant selection is not part of his responsibilities.

What Role Will Riteish Play In Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

The actor explained that his role is limited to hosting the show and interacting with contestants. According to Riteish, hosts are not involved in deciding who enters the competition. Their responsibility begins once contestants arrive and the game unfolds. His comments also offered viewers a glimpse into how the new season is being structured, with the hosting duties separated from casting decisions.

The clarification was important because Lock Upp has traditionally generated interest through its controversial contestant choices and headline-making confrontations.

What Is Different About Lock Upp Season 2?

The new season marks a major shift for the franchise. When Lock Upp launched in 2022, it was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show quickly gained attention for its mix of celebrity contestants, dramatic tasks and frequent controversies. Now rebranded as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the series is moving to Netflix and introducing a fresh hosting combination in Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The format remains largely familiar. Contestants, referred to as inmates, will live in a controlled environment cut off from the outside world while navigating challenges, alliances and eliminations. At the launch event, the makers also introduced some of the first confirmed participants, including actor Ram Kapoor, television star Shivangi Joshi and influencer Pamala Serena.

Can Lock Upp Replicate Its Earlier Success?

The show’s move to Netflix signals a larger ambition. Reality television remains one of the most competitive genres in Indian streaming, and Lock Upp enters a crowded market dominated by established franchises. However, the combination of celebrity contestants, social-media buzz and high-stakes drama continues to generate curiosity.

For now, though, it is Riteish Deshmukh’s unexpected exchange with a reporter, not the contestants, that has become the biggest talking point ahead of the premiere. Whether the controversy helps boost interest in the show remains to be seen, but it has already ensured that Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is back in the headlines before a single episode has aired.