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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

Bigg Boss 11 winner and television star Shilpa Shinde has entered Lock Upp Season 2 as the show's first wildcard contestant. The latest promo suggests her arrival is already shaking up the game, with contestants predicting confrontations and Shilpa making it clear she isn't entering the jail to blend in.

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 17:31 IST

The dynamics inside Lock Upp Season 2 are about to change dramatically. Television actor Shilpa Shinde has officially entered the Netflix reality show as its first wildcard contestant, and the latest promo makes one thing clear, her arrival is unlikely to be a quiet one. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality series has already witnessed heated arguments, shifting alliances and emotional breakdowns. With Shilpa now stepping into the jail, the makers appear ready to raise the stakes even further.

Contestants react as Shilpa walks into the jail

The newly released promo opens with tension brewing inside the house over food. Several contestants refuse to eat, prompting host Riteish Deshmukh to step in. He is seen reprimanding Sunita Ahuja for prioritising others over herself, while Ram Kapoor expresses frustration, saying he no longer wishes to continue and even suggests that the makers eliminate him if he is not suited for the game. The atmosphere shifts the moment Shilpa Shinde makes her entrance.

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Her arrival immediately becomes a topic of discussion among the inmates. Shivangi Joshi remarks that Shilpa is “a difficult person to talk to,” while Akanksha Chamola predicts that a confrontation with the television star is almost inevitable. The teaser then offers a glimpse of exactly that. Shilpa is seen arguing with one of the contestants before Shivangi accuses her of being overly dominating through her body language. Shilpa fires back, asking, “Why are you shouting?” Before the promo ends, she takes aim at Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Sufi Motiwala, saying, “If you want to play in a herd, go ahead and play.” The remark has already sparked conversation among viewers, with many wondering whether new alliances are about to be tested.

‘I’m here to change the game’

Netflix officially announced Shilpa’s entry on July 5 through a separate promotional video. Introducing herself as the season’s first wildcard contestant, Shilpa confidently declared that the contestants inside had become too comfortable.

“I’ve heard everyone has settled into their own kingdoms. Tell them their reign lasts only until someone from the outside walks in,” she says in the announcement video, hinting that she has no intention of playing safe.

Shilpa has been making headlines beyond the show

Shilpa’s reality TV comeback comes shortly after she made headlines for a candid revelation about her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. During a recent appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, the actor admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed during her 2016 dispute with the show’s producers was not true.

She explained that she felt cornered at the time and believed she had exhausted all other options. Shilpa also revealed that the matter was eventually resolved amicably and that she later worked with the same producers again.

The competition heats up

Lock Upp Season 2 has been steadily building momentum, with Netflix recently expanding its release schedule. New episodes now stream from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm, leaving Friday as the only off day.

The season has already witnessed its first eviction, with Shrestha Iyer becoming the first contestant to leave the competition. With Shilpa Shinde now entering the game as the first wildcard, viewers can expect existing equations to be challenged and fresh rivalries to emerge in the days ahead.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’
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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

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