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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’

A clip from Lock Upp has gone viral after Shilpa Shinde remarked on Shivangi Joshi's virginity while mimicking her. The moment has sparked online criticism, with viewers accusing the actor of crossing a line and making personal attacks.

Lock Upp Season 2 (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Season 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 19:55 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: A recent episode of Netflix’s Lock Upp has ignited a social media storm after actor Shilpa Shinde made a remark about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi that many viewers found inappropriate. The controversy stems from a light-hearted segment in which contestants were mimicking one another. While the exchange began as playful banter, it quickly took a more personal turn, prompting backlash from fans online.

The viral clip has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with several users accusing the former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor of making an unnecessary comment about Shivangi’s personal life.

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What did Shilpa Shinde say?

In the episode, contestant Shreya Kalra jokingly asked Shilpa to imitate Shivangi Joshi after she had mimicked actor Harshad Chopda, who was speaking from a distance. While pretending to be Shivangi, Shilpa said, “Main to bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata. Main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi.”

Although the remark appeared to be part of the mimicry, many viewers felt it crossed the line by making assumptions about Shivangi’s sexuality and personal choices.

Fans slam the remark, call it ‘character assassination’

The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many users calling the comment disrespectful and unnecessary. One viewer wrote on X, “Leave them alone. Shilpa and Shreya can shamelessly character assassinate anyone, but if someone says a fraction of the same to them, they immediately play the victim.”

Another post read, “Commenting on someone’s virginity when they have never made personal remarks about anyone is crass and disgusting. Watching contestants speak this way behind others’ backs is disturbing.” So far, neither Shivangi Joshi nor Shilpa Shinde has publicly addressed the controversy.

What’s next on Lock Upp?

The episode concluded with the fallout from the latest Judgement Day, where Akanksha Choudhary was sent to the punishment cell, while several contestants landed in the danger zone.

The makers have confirmed that the upcoming episode will feature a special mid-week Judgement Day along with a double eviction, raising the stakes inside the house.

Meanwhile, multiple entertainment portals have reported that Madhuri Jain is likely to be one of the contestants evicted. The reports also claim Akanksha Choudhary could be moved to a secret room instead of being eliminated as part of a surprise twist. However, these developments remain unconfirmed and will only be verified when the episode airs.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’
Tags: Lock UppShilpa Shindeshivangi joshi

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’

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