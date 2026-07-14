Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Comment On Shivangi Joshi, Fans Call It ‘Character Assassination’

Lock Upp Season 2: A recent episode of Netflix’s Lock Upp has ignited a social media storm after actor Shilpa Shinde made a remark about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi that many viewers found inappropriate. The controversy stems from a light-hearted segment in which contestants were mimicking one another. While the exchange began as playful banter, it quickly took a more personal turn, prompting backlash from fans online.

The viral clip has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with several users accusing the former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor of making an unnecessary comment about Shivangi’s personal life.

What did Shilpa Shinde say?

In the episode, contestant Shreya Kalra jokingly asked Shilpa to imitate Shivangi Joshi after she had mimicked actor Harshad Chopda, who was speaking from a distance. While pretending to be Shivangi, Shilpa said, “Main to bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata. Main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi.”

Although the remark appeared to be part of the mimicry, many viewers felt it crossed the line by making assumptions about Shivangi’s sexuality and personal choices.

Jeez leave them alone

Shilpa Shreya can shamelessly character assassinate anyone bt if someone gives them even a small taste of their own medicine they immediately start playing the victim.#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/dUYMXOPjm2 — 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐈 (@My_Mornii) July 14, 2026

Commenting abt someone’s virginity when they’ve never made a single personal remark about anyone is just so crass & disgusting. Seeing them say such vile things abt inmates despite every one being unaware of all this dirty game is so disturbing to watch#ShivangiJoshi #lockupp2 — 𝑨𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒚𝒂♕︎ (@Moody_Aaliya) July 14, 2026

#ShilpaShinde while mimicking #ShivangiJoshi : “Main bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi”

Shame on you Shilpa.

Stop giving platform to such low class and false accusers. She deserved to be behind bars instead of #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/QJNdbQ3o89 — Anti Delulu 🥱 (@Jhinga_x_lala) July 14, 2026

Fans slam the remark, call it ‘character assassination’

The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many users calling the comment disrespectful and unnecessary. One viewer wrote on X, “Leave them alone. Shilpa and Shreya can shamelessly character assassinate anyone, but if someone says a fraction of the same to them, they immediately play the victim.”

Another post read, “Commenting on someone’s virginity when they have never made personal remarks about anyone is crass and disgusting. Watching contestants speak this way behind others’ backs is disturbing.” So far, neither Shivangi Joshi nor Shilpa Shinde has publicly addressed the controversy.

What’s next on Lock Upp?

The episode concluded with the fallout from the latest Judgement Day, where Akanksha Choudhary was sent to the punishment cell, while several contestants landed in the danger zone.

The makers have confirmed that the upcoming episode will feature a special mid-week Judgement Day along with a double eviction, raising the stakes inside the house.

Meanwhile, multiple entertainment portals have reported that Madhuri Jain is likely to be one of the contestants evicted. The reports also claim Akanksha Choudhary could be moved to a secret room instead of being eliminated as part of a surprise twist. However, these developments remain unconfirmed and will only be verified when the episode airs.