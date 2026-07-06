Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

Lock Upp Season 2: Drama inside Lock Upp 2 has escalated with the arrival of its first wildcard contestant. Following the elimination of Shresta Iyer, actor Shilpa Shinde entered the Netflix reality show and quickly made her presence felt. Known for her outspoken personality, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! star wasted little time in observing the contestants, questioning their game and openly sharing her opinions.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.