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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

Lock Upp 2 has found its first wildcard contestant, and Shilpa Shinde is wasting no time making an impact. On her very first day inside the Netflix reality show, the actor questioned several contestants and sparked fresh drama by claiming that Akanksha Chamola is recognised because of her husband, television star Gaurav Khanna.

Shilpa Shinde (Photo: X)
Shilpa Shinde (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 22:52 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Drama inside Lock Upp 2 has escalated with the arrival of its first wildcard contestant. Following the elimination of Shresta Iyer, actor Shilpa Shinde entered the Netflix reality show and quickly made her presence felt. Known for her outspoken personality, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! star wasted little time in observing the contestants, questioning their game and openly sharing her opinions.

Within hours of entering the house, she had already commented on several contestants, including Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola, setting the stage for what could become one of the season’s biggest rivalries.

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Shilpa questions Akanksha’s identity on the show

One of Shilpa’s strongest remarks was directed at Akanksha Chamola. During a conversation with fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Madhuri Jain, Shilpa questioned Akanksha’s visibility in the entertainment industry and suggested that she was recognised because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna and said, “Main usko bola woh Gaurav ke vajah se aayi hain. Maine kaha usko kabhi dekha tha.”

Earlier, fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala informed Akanksha about Shilpa’s comments. Instead of reacting immediately, Akanksha smiled, acknowledging that she had become one of the wildcard contestant’s first targets.

Akanksha senses tension from day one

The following morning, Akanksha admitted that if there was one contestant she could easily end up arguing with, it would be Shilpa Shinde. Speaking to other housemates, she said she felt that Shilpa simply did not like her. Akanksha also suggested that Shilpa had entered the show looking to stir conflict and initially believed the actor would focus more on Shreya Kalra. However, the equation inside the house changed quickly, as Shilpa and Shreya appeared to develop a friendly bond soon after meeting.

With the first few days already producing sharp exchanges, viewers are now watching closely to see whether the tension between Shilpa and Akanksha develops into a full-fledged rivalry.

Akanksha recently made headlines for her personal life

Shilpa’s remarks come at a time when Akanksha Chamola has already been in the spotlight for deeply personal reasons. During the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, she revealed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are in the process of ending their marriage. Explaining the reasons behind their decision, Akanksha said the couple had different expectations about starting a family. She shared that while Gaurav wanted children, she never felt a maternal instinct and did not want him to compromise on something so important.

Her emotional confession became one of the most talked-about moments of the season, drawing widespread reactions from viewers.

Gaurav Khanna says he will continue supporting Akanksha

Days after Akanksha’s revelation, Gaurav Khanna was photographed during the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai. When approached by paparazzi, the television actor appeared cheerful and said he would continue to support Akanksha despite their personal circumstances. The couple married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown of Kanpur. Their relationship had long been admired by television fans, making news of their separation particularly surprising.

As Lock Upp 2 continues to unfold, Shilpa Shinde’s arrival has already changed the mood inside the house. Whether her blunt approach strengthens her game or creates new enemies remains to be seen. The reality series is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Here’s The Couple’s Combined Net Worth, Careers And Love Story Ahead Of Their Big Day

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’
Tags: akanksha chamolaLock Upp 2Shilpa Shinde

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’
Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Akanksha Chamola, Says ‘She Is Here Because Of Gaurav Khanna’

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