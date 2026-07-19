Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Ram Kapoor’s Multiple Kisses, Says, ‘Itna Toh Mera Baap Bhi…’

Lock Upp Season 2: The conversation around Ram Kapoor’s behaviour inside Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has taken a new turn after contestant Shreya Kalra spoke about maintaining boundaries with the actor during the latest episode. For several weeks, clips of Ram hugging and kissing fellow contestants, particularly Shreya, have circulated widely on social media, with many viewers saying the gestures made them uncomfortable. While neither Ram nor Shreya had addressed the discussion publicly, Sunday’s episode featured Shreya opening up about it during a conversation with Shilpa Shinde.

Recalling what happened after the previous task, Shreya said, “Maintain some boundaries. Next time he tries to kiss me, I’m going to hold his mouth and say, ‘Itna toh mera baap bhi chummi nahi karta mujhe. Ab mat kariyo.” The remark was made in a light-hearted conversation, but it quickly caught viewers’ attention online.

Why were viewers already talking about Ram Kapoor?

The discussion stems from an earlier episode in which Shreya Kalra won a task that also secured Ram Kapoor’s safety in the game. Celebrating the victory, Ram hugged Shreya and kissed her twice, a moment that soon went viral across social media.

Many viewers defended the veteran actor, saying he treated younger contestants with fatherly affection. Others, however, argued that repeated displays of physical affection appeared excessive and that personal boundaries should always be respected, regardless of intent. The debate continued across X, Instagram and Reddit, where fans remained divided over the incident.

The latest episode has added another layer to that conversation, as Shreya herself acknowledged the issue by saying she intended to draw clearer boundaries going forward.