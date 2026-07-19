Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Ram Kapoor’s Multiple Kisses, Says, ‘Itna Toh Mera Baap Bhi…’

Lock Upp Season 2: The conversation around Ram Kapoor’s behaviour inside Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has taken a new turn after contestant Shreya Kalra spoke about maintaining boundaries with the actor during the latest episode. For several weeks, clips of Ram hugging and kissing fellow contestants, particularly Shreya, have circulated widely on social media, with many viewers saying the gestures made them uncomfortable. While neither Ram nor Shreya had addressed the discussion publicly, Sunday’s episode featured Shreya opening up about it during a conversation with Shilpa Shinde.
Recalling what happened after the previous task, Shreya said, “Maintain some boundaries. Next time he tries to kiss me, I’m going to hold his mouth and say, ‘Itna toh mera baap bhi chummi nahi karta mujhe. Ab mat kariyo.” The remark was made in a light-hearted conversation, but it quickly caught viewers’ attention online.
Sherya ab uske muhhhh pr bolo maza aajayega….he’s so 🤢#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/Z4KpGdM4ER
— ~Rumi (@heyrumss) July 19, 2026
Why were viewers already talking about Ram Kapoor?
The discussion stems from an earlier episode in which Shreya Kalra won a task that also secured Ram Kapoor’s safety in the game. Celebrating the victory, Ram hugged Shreya and kissed her twice, a moment that soon went viral across social media.
Many viewers defended the veteran actor, saying he treated younger contestants with fatherly affection. Others, however, argued that repeated displays of physical affection appeared excessive and that personal boundaries should always be respected, regardless of intent. The debate continued across X, Instagram and Reddit, where fans remained divided over the incident.
The latest episode has added another layer to that conversation, as Shreya herself acknowledged the issue by saying she intended to draw clearer boundaries going forward.
About Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa Season 2 is Netflix India’s reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, with Arjun Kapoor frequently appearing as the show’s special host. The series brings together celebrities, influencers and television personalities, who live together inside a jail-themed setup and compete in physically and emotionally demanding tasks. Contestants are often pushed to reveal personal secrets, navigate shifting alliances and survive weekly eliminations. The current season has been making headlines for its high-voltage confrontations, unexpected twists and viral moments involving contestants such as Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others. New episodes stream from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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