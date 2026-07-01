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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa contestant Shreya Kalra has landed in the middle of a controversy after revealing fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola's sexuality during a task.

Shreya Kalra's Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her (Photo: X)
Shreya Kalra's Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 20:45 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has already delivered several headline-making moments, but one recent episode has sparked a particularly intense debate online. Contestant Shreya Kalra has come under fire after revealing that fellow housemate Akanksha Chamola is bisexual during a game inside the house. The moment quickly went viral, with many social media users accusing Shreya of discussing someone’s sexuality on a public platform.

However, the controversy has now taken a new turn after Shreya’s boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, publicly defended her actions, claiming the revelation was made within the rules of the reality show.

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Rishabh Jaiswal Explains The Show’s Format

Responding to the criticism, Rishabh shared a video on social media, saying many viewers had misunderstood what happened. According to him, contestants must submit three personal secrets to the show’s creative team before entering the competition. These secrets, he claimed, are intended to be used later in the game as strategic “lifelines.”

Rishabh said Shreya did not expose confidential information on her own but simply revealed one of the pre-approved secrets that had already been voluntarily shared with the production team. He explained that using these secrets is a built-in part of the show’s format and insisted that Shreya was only playing the game according to its rules. Appealing to viewers, he urged people not to judge her without understanding the context behind the task.

Watch The Video Here

What Happened During The Task?

During the episode, contestants were asked to make strategic choices to protect themselves from elimination. As part of the challenge, Shreya chose to reveal one of Akanksha Chamola’s submitted secrets and announced that Akanksha is bisexual. She also clarified on the show that it was among the three secrets Akanksha had voluntarily shared with the Lock Upp team before entering the competition. The revelation left several contestants visibly surprised and quickly became one of the most-discussed moments of the season.

Despite Shreya’s clarification, many viewers questioned whether a person’s sexual orientation should become part of entertainment, regardless of the format. It is important to note that Akanksha Chamola has not publicly commented on the controversy or on the revelation since the episode aired.

A Season Full Of Controversies

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has been making headlines almost daily since its Netflix premiere. From Ram Kapoor’s comments on infidelity and marriage to Sunita Ahuja’s fiery exchanges and Akanksha Chamola’s revelations about her personal life, the reality show has generated widespread discussion both inside and outside the house.

The latest controversy involving Shreya Kalra has further intensified conversations around the ethics of reality television, privacy and the limits of gameplay. While supporters argue that contestants willingly agree to the show’s rules, critics believe certain personal disclosures, particularly those involving sexuality, should be handled with greater sensitivity. With the season still in its early weeks, Lock Upp continues to blur the line between entertainment and personal revelation, ensuring that the debate surrounding the show is far from over.

ALSO READ: Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her
Tags: akanksha chamolahome-hero-pos-12Lock Upp Season 2Rishabh JaiswalShreya Kalra

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

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Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her
Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her
Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her
Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

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