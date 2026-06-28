Lock Upp Season 2: Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Govinda’s Alleged Affairs, Makes Candid Remark On Their Marriage

Lock Upp Season 2: The premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa delivered its first major viral moment, courtesy of Sunita Ahuja. The YouTuber and wife of Bollywood star Govinda made a series of candid comments about her decades-long marriage, addressing everything from her husband’s alleged affairs to the infamous accidental shooting incident that made headlines in 2024.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality series is built around uncomfortable truths and personal confessions. Sunita leaned into that format, offering viewers an unusually frank glimpse into one of Bollywood’s longest-standing marriages.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Govinda’s alleged affairs?

During the episode, Farah Khan read out a headline that once quoted Sunita saying, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband,” and asked her to explain the statement. Sunita responded by saying that love often requires patience and compromise. She then claimed that Govinda had been linked with several affairs during his career, adding that such rumours were common in the film industry.

According to Sunita, despite those challenges, she stood by him throughout their marriage. She remarked that because she had stayed committed through the years, she would rather have a son with Govinda’s qualities than a husband like him. Her comments immediately sparked conversation online, with clips from the episode circulating widely across social media.

Her joke about Govinda’s accidental shooting also went viral

Sunita also addressed the 2024 incident in which Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver while preparing to leave for Kolkata. With her trademark humour, she joked that people had even blamed her for the incident, despite the fact that she was away on a religious trip at the time. The light-hearted remark drew laughter inside the studio but quickly became another talking point online, with viewers debating her candid style and sense of humour.

A marriage that has often stayed in the spotlight

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987, long before the actor became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. They initially kept their marriage private and publicly acknowledged it only after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. The couple also has a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is expected to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Over the years, their relationship has repeatedly made headlines due to separation rumours, speculation about Govinda’s alleged affairs, and Sunita’s outspoken interviews. However, the couple has consistently maintained that they have remained together despite facing personal ups and downs.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The revamped reality series marks the return of the Lock Upp franchise with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over as hosts. Contestants live inside a prison-style setup where survival depends on completing tasks, earning in-game currency and revealing uncomfortable truths about their lives. Alongside Sunita Ahuja, this season features Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra and several other television and digital personalities.

With Sunita’s explosive premiere episode already dominating online conversations, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa appears to have found its first major viral moment of the season.