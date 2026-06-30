Lock Upp Season 2: Sunita Ahuja Slams Trolls Over Her Drinking Habits; Says, ‘Tere Baap Ka…’

Sunita Ahuja has never shied away from speaking her mind, and her latest appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is no exception. The wife of Bollywood star Govinda made headlines after delivering a blunt response to online trolls who have criticised her lifestyle, particularly her drinking habits. The clip from the reality show quickly spread across social media, with many viewers praising her unapologetic attitude and candid personality.

During a conversation inside the Lock Upp house, contestant Akanksha Chamola asked Sunita about the first allegation made against her after she entered the show. Sunita replied that she had been accused of repeatedly making controversial remarks about Govinda. She also referred to her earlier “ghutno pe goli maare” (shoot him in the knee) comment, explaining that it was made in jest but continued to attract criticism.

‘I don’t give a fk’: Sunita’s blunt message to critics**

Addressing the trolling she has faced over the years, Sunita made it clear that she has no intention of changing herself to satisfy strangers online. “They can say whatever they want. I don’t give a f**k. I’m not going to change myself for anyone,” she said. Responding to criticism over her drinking and partying, she questioned why her personal choices should concern anyone else.

She pointed out that she socialises in her own home and does not owe anyone an explanation for her lifestyle. Her unfiltered remarks reflected the outspoken image she has cultivated over the years through interviews and television appearances.

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Fans call her the ‘Lady Don’

Soon after the episode aired, clips of Sunita’s response began circulating widely on Instagram and X, prompting a flood of reactions from viewers. Many applauded her confidence and refusal to bow to public pressure. Comments ranged from “Govinda’s wife is on fire” to “Lady Don is here,” while others described her as “the real baddie” and praised her for being refreshingly authentic.

Several fans also said they appreciated that Sunita speaks without trying to maintain a carefully curated public image, something they believe is increasingly rare in the entertainment industry.

Who is Sunita Ahuja?

Sunita Ahuja married Govinda on March 11, 1987, at a time when the actor was still building his career in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage private during the early years before eventually revealing it publicly. They have two children, actor Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is expected to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Over the decades, Sunita has frequently been in the spotlight for her outspoken interviews and candid comments about married life. She has also addressed rumours surrounding her relationship with Govinda, including reports that the couple live in separate homes while continuing to remain married. Her straightforward personality has often divided opinion, but it has also earned her a loyal following.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brings together celebrities from television, films and the digital world in a high-pressure reality show that thrives on personal revelations and emotional confrontations. This season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and Pamela Serena, among others.

New episodes stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. If Sunita Ahuja’s latest exchange is any indication, the show is likely to continue producing headline-making moments well beyond its opening weeks.