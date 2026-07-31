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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’

Vikas Gupta's surprise entry into Lock Upp 2 reignited his long-running feud with Shilpa Shinde, creating one of the season's most talked-about moments. Now, the television producer has opened up about the confrontation, explaining why he chose to call out the actor inside the jail and revealing why he still wants to see her in the finale.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 01:55 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta’s brief appearance on Lock Upp 2 may have lasted only a short while, but it has sparked days of discussion among viewers. Entering the reality show as Shilpa Shinde’s “blast from the past,” the television producer wasted no time confronting his former colleague over remarks she allegedly made about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. The heated exchange quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the week, with fans divided over whether Vikas was justified in challenging Shilpa or had crossed a line.

‘Every moment had a different flavour’

Reflecting on his time inside the Lock Upp 2 house, Vikas likened the experience to enjoying a colourful baraf ka gola on a summer day. “My experience inside Lock Upp was like enjoying a colourful baraf ka gola by the beach. Every moment had a different flavour,” he said, describing the visit as emotional, unpredictable and memorable.

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Beyond the drama, Vikas said the reality show also allowed him to reconnect with people he has known for years.

Vikas Gupta recalls reunion with Ram Kapoor

Among the highlights of his visit was meeting actor Ram Kapoor, someone Vikas has known since the early days of his television career. Recalling their journey together, Vikas said he still remembers working behind the scenes as a teenager, rushing around sets and informing Ram when his shots were ready. Seeing the actor greet him warmly years later, he said, was one of the most meaningful moments of his visit.

What did Vikas say about Shilpa Shinde?

While his confrontation with Shilpa dominated the episode, Vikas insisted that he had no intention of humiliating her. “I was not there to pull anyone down. I was there to give perspective,” he said, explaining that he wanted to point out behaviour he believed had gone unnoticed inside the house. During the episode, Vikas criticised Shilpa for her alleged comments about Shivangi Joshi’s personal life and also objected to remarks she had made about Ram Kapoor’s weight, saying such statements went beyond humour.

The duo’s strained relationship dates back several years, making their reunion one of the season’s most anticipated moments.

Despite the clash, Vikas backs Shilpa for the finale

Interestingly, despite their differences, Vikas believes Shilpa deserves a place among the finalists. Sharing his predictions, he named Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Laila and Ram Kapoor as contestants he believes could make the finale, adding that he would genuinely like to see Shilpa reach the last stage of the competition.

With the grand finale fast approaching, personal equations continue to shape the narrative inside Lock Upp 2. Whether Vikas’ visit changes the course of the game remains to be seen, but his appearance has undoubtedly added another dramatic chapter to one of the show’s most closely watched rivalries.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’
Tags: Lock Upp 2Shilpa ShindeVikas Gupta

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Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’

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