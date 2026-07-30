Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: As Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa inches closer to its finale, the reality show has found itself at the centre of another controversy. Wednesday’s episode, which featured emotional visits from contestants’ loved ones, took an unexpected turn when Vikas Gupta entered the jail to meet Shilpa Shinde. Instead of offering encouragement, the interaction quickly turned confrontational, leaving fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat visibly uncomfortable and triggering strong reactions across social media.

The episode has reignited the long-running tension between Shilpa and Vikas, whose public fallout dates back several years.

What happened between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde?

Unlike the other contestants, who were greeted by family members or close friends, Shilpa’s visitor was Vikas Gupta—someone with whom she has shared a strained relationship for years. Rather than motivating her ahead of the finale, Vikas criticised and taunted Shilpa during their conversation. While the exchange was brief, viewers felt it lacked the warmth and support that other contestants received from their visitors.

Even Yogesh Rawat appeared uncomfortable watching the interaction, a moment that quickly became one of the episode’s biggest talking points.

Fans rally behind Shilpa Shinde

Soon after the episode aired, viewers flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, many accusing the makers of treating Shilpa unfairly. Several users questioned why she was the only contestant who did not receive a supportive visitor. Others criticised Vikas Gupta’s remarks, calling his behaviour insensitive and unnecessary, while some even alleged that the interaction was designed to create drama before the finale.

Although opinions varied, the overwhelming sentiment online was one of sympathy for Shilpa, with hashtags related to the actor trending among the show’s fanbase.

A rivalry that goes back years

The friction between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta is not new. Their public feud has played out across multiple reality shows and interviews over the years, making their reunion inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa one of the season’s most anticipated moments.

However, many viewers expected the meeting to offer closure or at least a civil conversation. Instead, the tense exchange only added another chapter to their long-running disagreement.

Has the winner already been decided?

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the winner continues to dominate social media. Although the grand finale will air on August 5, several fan pages have claimed that the finale has already been filmed. According to unverified posts circulating online, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat are the top three finalists, with Shivangi and Shreya reportedly making it to the final two. Some users have even claimed that Shivangi has emerged as the winner.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers, and viewers will have to wait until the televised finale to know the result.

The preview for Thursday’s episode also promises more drama, as the contestants in the “At Risk” zone will compete in a task with assistance from their visitors, meaning audiences can expect another interaction between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta before the finale.