LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is heading into its grand finale, but it isn't just the competition grabbing attention. A tense exchange between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde has sparked a wave of reactions online, with viewers accusing the former producer of being unnecessarily harsh toward the actor during the family-and-friends special episode.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 15:28 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: As Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa inches closer to its finale, the reality show has found itself at the centre of another controversy. Wednesday’s episode, which featured emotional visits from contestants’ loved ones, took an unexpected turn when Vikas Gupta entered the jail to meet Shilpa Shinde. Instead of offering encouragement, the interaction quickly turned confrontational, leaving fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat visibly uncomfortable and triggering strong reactions across social media.

The episode has reignited the long-running tension between Shilpa and Vikas, whose public fallout dates back several years.

You Might Be Interested In

What happened between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde?

Unlike the other contestants, who were greeted by family members or close friends, Shilpa’s visitor was Vikas Gupta—someone with whom she has shared a strained relationship for years. Rather than motivating her ahead of the finale, Vikas criticised and taunted Shilpa during their conversation. While the exchange was brief, viewers felt it lacked the warmth and support that other contestants received from their visitors.

Even Yogesh Rawat appeared uncomfortable watching the interaction, a moment that quickly became one of the episode’s biggest talking points.

Fans rally behind Shilpa Shinde

Soon after the episode aired, viewers flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, many accusing the makers of treating Shilpa unfairly. Several users questioned why she was the only contestant who did not receive a supportive visitor. Others criticised Vikas Gupta’s remarks, calling his behaviour insensitive and unnecessary, while some even alleged that the interaction was designed to create drama before the finale.

Although opinions varied, the overwhelming sentiment online was one of sympathy for Shilpa, with hashtags related to the actor trending among the show’s fanbase.

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

A rivalry that goes back years

The friction between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta is not new. Their public feud has played out across multiple reality shows and interviews over the years, making their reunion inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa one of the season’s most anticipated moments.

However, many viewers expected the meeting to offer closure or at least a civil conversation. Instead, the tense exchange only added another chapter to their long-running disagreement.

Has the winner already been decided?

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the winner continues to dominate social media. Although the grand finale will air on August 5, several fan pages have claimed that the finale has already been filmed. According to unverified posts circulating online, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat are the top three finalists, with Shivangi and Shreya reportedly making it to the final two. Some users have even claimed that Shivangi has emerged as the winner.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers, and viewers will have to wait until the televised finale to know the result.

The preview for Thursday’s episode also promises more drama, as the contestants in the “At Risk” zone will compete in a task with assistance from their visitors, meaning audiences can expect another interaction between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta before the finale.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’
Tags: Lock Upp Season 2Shilpa ShindeVikas Gupta

RELATED News

What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

Who Is Keziah Thomas? Meet The 22-Year-Old Kerala Composer Who Won Two Prestigious Cannes Honours For Milo

Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

Ramayana Cast Comparison: Ranbir Kapoor vs Arun Govil, Yash vs Arvind Trivedi, Sai Pallavi vs Deepika Chikhalia – Who Owns Their Character?

Ramayana Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Elevate Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic That Finally Restores Faith In Modern Mythological Cinema

LATEST NEWS

Stephen Fleming Officially Takes Over as New England Test Team Head Coach, Joe Root Reappointed Red-Ball Skipper

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Triple H Breaks Silence on The Beast’s WWE Future Ahead of SummerSlam Hell In A Cell Clash

Shopping On Instagram? Kerala Consumer Court’s Rs 36,880 Verdict Is A Warning For Buyers And Sellers

Mountain Of Cash, 15 Kg Gold: Rs 28 Crore Seized From Ex-Bus Driver’s Home In West Bengal

What Is Rare Earth Corridor? Which States Are Part of It and Why It Is Crucial for India’s Strategic, Economic Security

This Renewable Energy IPO Gets 4% Subscription On Day 1: Should You Apply?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-to-Head, Records, Season Best, Qualification Details And Who Holds The Edge at Commonwealth Games 2026?

Lift Failure: Supreme Court Explains Who Can Be Held Responsible, Says It’s ‘Not Just One Entity’

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’
Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

QUICK LINKS