Lock Upp Season 2: Vinny Arora Defends Dheeraj Dhoopar After Yogesh Rawat’s Elimination; ‘It Was Purely A Game Decision’

The latest elimination on Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked a heated debate among viewers, with many questioning Dheeraj Dhoopar’s decision to save Sufi Motiwala over Yogesh Rawat. As criticism mounted online, Dheeraj’s wife, actor Vinny Arora, stepped in to defend him, saying his choice was driven entirely by gameplay. Sharing a note on social media, Vinny dismissed claims that the decision was influenced by personal equations.

“From what I saw today, Dheeraj’s decision to eliminate Yogesh wasn’t personal at all. It was purely a game decision,” she wrote.

According to Vinny, Dheeraj had built a stronger alliance with Sufi throughout the competition, making his choice consistent with the relationships formed inside the house.

‘One Of The Boldest Moves Of The Season’

Vinny further argued that Dheeraj’s move reflected strategy rather than emotion. “Throughout the season, Dheeraj has shared a consistent bond with Sufi, not Yogesh. Whether people agree with it or not, it was undoubtedly one of the boldest moves we’ve seen this season,” she added, stressing that there was “no personal agenda” behind the decision.

Fans Continue To Question The Decision

Despite Vinny’s clarification, the backlash has shown little sign of slowing down. Several viewers accused Dheeraj of eliminating a strong competitor instead of making a fair choice. Others brought up allegations from the show’s latest promo, in which contestants hinted that outside messages, or “chits,” had allegedly been smuggled into the house. Some social media users also questioned Vinny over those claims. However, neither Dheeraj nor the show’s makers have addressed the allegations publicly.

What Led To Yogesh Rawat’s Elimination?

During the latest Judgement Day episode, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat and Sufi Motiwala landed in the bottom three. The contestants were asked to reveal a deeply personal secret to secure their place in the game. Harshad became the first to press the buzzer and earned immunity, leaving Sufi and Yogesh dependent on Dheeraj’s vote. Dheeraj ultimately chose to save Sufi, bringing Yogesh’s journey on the show to an end.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the reality show continues to grow. Reports suggest content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, could enter the house as a wildcard contestant, though Netflix has not yet made an official announcement.

Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, streams on Netflix, with new episodes dropping from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM IST.