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Home > Entertainment News > Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

Lock Upp 2 delivered another headline-making moment after contestant Yogesh Rawat admitted to shoplifting despite being financially well-off. His confession stunned hosts Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor, who questioned him over the impact of his actions and whether he truly regretted them.

Lock Upp 2 (Photo: X)
Lock Upp 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 23:54 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Confessions have long been at the heart of Lock Upp, and the latest episode delivered another unexpected revelation. During a task hosted by Farah Khan, contestants were asked to compete as “controllers” in an effort to protect their “dependents.” As the challenge concluded, Yogesh Rawat, who was playing as Madhuri Grover’s dependent, was chosen to reveal his first secret on the show.

Instead of an emotional revelation, Yogesh admitted that he had engaged in shoplifting for years, even when he could easily afford the items he stole.

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‘I did it for the thrill,’ says Yogesh

Opening up before the housemates, Yogesh said the habit was driven by excitement rather than financial need. “I had enough money to buy whatever I wanted, but whenever I visited malls or stores, I would feel like picking something up and walking away with it. It was just for the thrill,” he confessed.

When Farah Khan asked him to estimate the total value of the items he had stolen, Yogesh said it would be around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. The admission left the hosts visibly surprised.

Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor question Yogesh’s remorse

While Farah Khan initially listened without interrupting, she later pointed out that Yogesh had failed to acknowledge the people who may have suffered because of his actions. She reminded him that retail employees or sales staff often bear the consequences of inventory losses, asking him to think beyond his own perspective.

Ram Kapoor also challenged Yogesh’s attitude, asking whether he genuinely understood the seriousness of what he had admitted. When Yogesh claimed that his followers already knew about the habit and that he had stopped doing it because he realised it was wrong, Ram urged him not to smile while discussing the matter. The exchange quickly became one of the episode’s most talked-about moments.

Lock Upp 2 continues to make headlines

The latest confession comes after a dramatic week inside the Lock Upp 2 house. Recent episodes have featured heated confrontations between contestants, including Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary, while Pamela and Varun also fell out after an intense argument. Earlier this season, contestants Shresta Iyer, Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly exited the show, with Sunita leaving due to health concerns.

The reality series also drew widespread attention after Ram Kapoor shared an emotional account of being sexually abused at the age of 13 during one of the confession rounds, a revelation that left the hosts and contestants visibly moved.

With confession-based tasks continuing to drive the narrative, Lock Upp 2 appears determined to keep viewers hooked through deeply personal disclosures and high-voltage confrontations.

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Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’
Tags: Lock Upp 2Yogesh Rawat

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Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

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Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’
Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’
Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’
Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

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