Lockdown: After looking at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s bonding and the way she rules over her husband, the phrase fits right on Virat– wife is always right no matter what! From trimming his beard to turning hairdresser Anushka is utilising her isolation period in the best way!
Recently, the duo played ludo game, where Sharma announces her winning on Instagram with a captioned: she is not losing, she staying at home. Howbeit, the fun part was no one actual knows who the winner!
Earlier also, Sharma shared a video with Virat where she can be seen recreating cricket field moment for him and called him to hit a four. Within no time the viral got aww comments for the power couple, where other actors and cricketers couldn’t stop laughing and wrote hilarious comments. Actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, he is that fan who cheers up loudly, while Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop laughing on Sharma imitates fan to playfully heckle Kohli
Indeed they are the most buzz creating couple of the Bollywood, meanwhile, they also spread awareness related to COVID-19 and urges fans to not step outside from their homes. Earlier this week, Sharma also raised her concern over attacks on policemen and medical staff while performing their duties.
It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened… P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
She wrote a long note condemning the act and said, it’s depressing to see social stigma, how people are behaving towards front line workers, we should respect them. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurana also condemned the act and said, does anyone have another option to save the nation, if not, kindly support the government and follow the directives laid.