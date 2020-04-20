Lockdown: Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap spill all the beans in an online rapid-fire quiz. The duo makes hilarious revelations related to their happy marriage, as they are always right, the actor captioned the video.

Lockdown: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the new superstar of the Bollywood as he is basking in the success of his back to back hit films, which not only brought moolah but fame to him. From delivering Shayari’s to his prowess acting skills, he leaves no chance to entertain his fans to the fullest. While in the quarantine period, he is still unstoppable as on a daily basis the actor post humourous yet informative videos on his Instagram handle.

Earlier this week, the actor with his lady love Tahira Kashyap took a rapid-fire quiz, where they both were seen spilling all the beans related to their relationship, from inmate secrets to who is bigger baby during illness. In the video, the duo made some funny revelations related to their happy marriage and claimed to be a funnier, attractive, hard worker than the other.

However, there was a catch! The duo got stuck in some of the questions like– Who is always right, who seeks more attention, who purchases the better gift, who is more sexually aroused, both of them sheepishly accepted and took their names.

The actor shared the video with a caption: Who’s Always Right, they were sure about the questions tagging wife Tahira. Meanwhile, talking about Ayushmann’s part in COVID-relief, the actor extended his helping hands to a Delhi based NGO, GulMeher, which helps ragpickers. He told to ANI, that he and his wife have been associated with the NGO for the last one year.

They are doing every bit to support needy people who are bearing the brunt, amid lockdown. With that, the actor is also spreading awareness related to the deadly coronavirus, urge his fans to stay at home and respect COVID-19 warriors who are keeping their life at risk to save all.

