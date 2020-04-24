Lockdown: Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently shared a hilarious video of sharing the workload with other people virtually. Watch here

Lockdown: Bengali beauty Devoleena Bhattacharjee is among the finest television actors, who is best known for her opinions and views. To transform her image from a bahu to a babe, the hottie participated in Bigg Boss season 13 to showcase her real side to her audience. No doubt with her genuine personality and taking stands for the right things, Devoleena made a special place in the heart of the audience but unfortunately, she had to take an exit from Salman Khan’s show due to health issues.

The hottie again astonished her fans by taking entry as the connection of Rashami Desai in the connection week. No doubt, both Rashami, and Devoleena also gave major BFF goals inside the house, and even after the show got over, both of them were still spotted together having fun. Now, to entertain her fans, recently, Devoleena shared a glimpse of her quarantine life.

The hottie has recently shared a video, where she is seen doing household chores with others. In the video, Devoleena is seen sharing workload virtually giving a strong message of maintaining social distancing in this crisis. In the video, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow night suit cleaning a TV with a pink duster in her hand and is seen sharing it with another person virtually. Following the same path, a lot of people are seen continuing with their workload at their homes.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram video—

On the professional front, Devoleena started her acting career in the year 2011 by appearing on TV show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in a supporting role. In 2012, Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her life-changing performance by appearing as Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Post to which, she has also appeared in Laal Ishq, Choti Sarrdaarni for cameo roles.

