Lockdown Effect: Due to a 21-day lockdown, people have no other choice of entertainment except for the TV, which leads to a high viewership rate with a substantial spike of 42 percent. Shows, like Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have hit all-time high TRP as the percentage of TV watchers has grown to 62 million during the period of lockdown.

Reports said, highest viewership has garnered from urban and megacities, while calculating this week’s, total TV consumption– increase of 37 percent has been recorded. TV tracking expert, Shailesh Kapoor in conversation to a media house, said General Entertainment Channels (GECs) is not gaining that much TRP comparing to News and films, as GEC is not showcasing original content.

Star Gold channel fetched the viewership as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film, War was premiered on March 22–on the same day when Janta Curfew was imposed. While Star Plus got numbers, due to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Here’s the BARC, Nielsen’s report:

Shailesh further said, serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the top gainer despite showcasing recorded shows. In the list of GEC channels, Sab TV is one and only channel which continued its significant growth due to Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s sitcom show.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council and Nielsen–Ramanand Sagar’s most loved TV series, Ramayana gain 51 million viewership! Here are some other serials which on-air on DD National: Shaktiman, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Shrimann Shrimati, Ramayana twice a day at 9:00 am and 9:00 pm, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus, Alif Laila, Mahabharata, and Chanakya. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has also achieved the spot among top TRP gainers, as they are displaying fresh episodes.

