Lockdown effect: It seems like the 80s and 90s era is back, as shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many other re-telecasted on Doordarshan channel. People who are confined to their homes are now bingeing on these shows with full enthusiasm as BAARC TRP showcases that Ramanand Sagar’s much-loved has hit all-time high viewership of 51 million.

Following the footsteps, BAARC’s recent reports suggest that Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Byomkesh Bakshi, is also garnering the same love as their viewership has increased up to 52 fold, while serials like Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus and Buniyaad TRP spiked 8 folds. The main viewership is coming from urban and megacities as these shows are sheer nostalgia for the people.

Meanwhile, Chhota Bheem is also all set to on-air on DD national as Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia’s, Siddharth Jain nods to collaborate with the channel with an aim to entertain large masses across the nation.

Check BAARC’s TRP report:

The decision to re-run all the highest TRP shows of all time is to engage the citizens during the lockdown period. And by looking at the TRP charts it seems like the re-run shows are weaving magic on the audience. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on March 28 announced the news, with a motive to hook the citizens to the TV screens.

In the 4th edition of the Nielsen-BARC report, we saw high viewership in the premium panel, News and Movies dominated in week 14, Wrestlemania 36 and Ind-Pak classics stole the highest viewership in the sports genre, and kids and elders watched Ramayan and Mahabharat together. pic.twitter.com/2otpoUuxQO — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 17, 2020

All the re-run shows are targetting from senior citizens to kids viewers. On the other hand, other show makers have also decided to run all the past episodes of their highest TRP gainer shows and its time of rumble over royalty.

The outbreak has turned every one to movies and news, but whenever our PM addresses the nation, people tune in to watch him! Our PM's 4th, and latest address on the lockdown extension has got the highest viewership among all the four addresses. pic.twitter.com/QPwZT6RwPh — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 17, 2020

