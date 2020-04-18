Lockdown effect: It seems like the 80s and 90s era is back, as shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many other re-telecasted on Doordarshan channel. People who are confined to their homes are now bingeing on these shows with full enthusiasm as BAARC TRP showcases that Ramanand Sagar’s much-loved has hit all-time high viewership of 51 million.

Following the footsteps, BAARC’s recent reports suggest that Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Byomkesh Bakshi, is also garnering the same love as their viewership has increased up to 52 fold, while serials like Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus and Buniyaad TRP spiked 8 folds. The main viewership is coming from urban and megacities as these shows are sheer nostalgia for the people.

Meanwhile, Chhota Bheem is also all set to on-air on DD national as Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia’s, Siddharth Jain nods to collaborate with the channel with an aim to entertain large masses across the nation.

Check BAARC’s TRP report:

The decision to re-run all the highest TRP shows of all time is to engage the citizens during the lockdown period. And by looking at the TRP charts it seems like the re-run shows are weaving magic on the audience. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on March 28 announced the news, with a motive to hook the citizens to the TV screens.

All the re-run shows are targetting from senior citizens to kids viewers. On the other hand, other show makers have also decided to run all the past episodes of their highest TRP gainer shows and its time of rumble over royalty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 