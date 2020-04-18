Lockdown extended: To glue kids to the TV screens, the show Chhota Bheem will soon on-air on Doordarshan. The decision has been taken by looking at the increasing viewership of Ramayana and Mahabharat.

Lockdown extended: In the time of lockdown, keeping people confined to their homes is getting tough tasks, and this is becoming a hornets’ nest for the government. Police forces are being deployed in every area to keep track on who are not following the given directives. So, its a part of the Government’s strategy to glue people at their homes by re-telecasting 80s and 90s serial– Ramayana, Mahabharat, Alif Laila, Shaktimaan and now will target kids viewership by on airing Chhota Bheem on Doordarshan.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia’s Managing Director, Siddharth Jain confirmed the partnership of Pogo and Doordarshan, he told to IANS, that in the unprecedented situation, they are pleased to collaborate with Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that the show Chhota Bheem should reach to a larger number of young viewers in the nation.

The decision has been taken by looking at the tremendous spike in the total TV viewership rate by 37 percent. According to BARC India, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana garnered 170 million impressions, by re-telecasting shows–Dekh Bhai Dekh, Krishna Kali, Upanishad Ganga, Fauji, Circus, Shaktiman, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Hum Hain Na, and many more made DD National channel the most-watched.

Watch Chhota Bheem episode here:

In 2008, Chhota Bheem was launched on the Pogo channel and currently running its 12th season. Its a mythological based fiction show, where Bheem and his friends live in the town of Dholakpur. The plot revolves around the life of Bheem who has immense knowledge and muscle power, who solves everyone’s queries in the village.

